Blackmailing case: Bail for three accused

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Friday granted bail to three accused persons in the case related to the blackmail attempt on actor Shamna Kasim. The bail was granted to Aboobacker, Harris and Sharath. Aboobacker and Harris had visited Shamna’s house pretending to be relatives of Anwar Ali whose marriage proposal was considered by Shamna and family.

Harris is the brother of the prime accused. The bail was granted on execution of a bond worth D1 lakh each or two solvent sureties. The accused have been directed to appear before the investigation officer on Monday. Similarly, they should surrender their passports in the court.