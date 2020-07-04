STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Blackmailing case: Investigation on against bogus producer

Actress Shamna Kasim (Photo | Instagram)

KOCHI: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case related to a blackmailing attempt made by a gang after approaching actor Shamna Kasim with a marriage proposal, has launched a probe against a Kottayam native who allegedly visited her house claiming to be a film producer last month. The police have also recorded the statement of a Kasaragod native whose Tik-Tok pictures were used by the gang for the marriage proposal.

It was based on the statement given by Shamna Kasim and her family members that the police started an investigation against the person who visited her house claiming to be a film producer. “We found that the person impersonated as a film producer. He didn’t produce any movies. He visited the house claiming that Shamna sent messages to him. He even showed the messages to the family members.

But due to suspicion, he was not allowed to enter the house. He told us that the messages were sent from an international number claiming it to be of Shamna. We are attempting to track the number from which the messages were sent. We are checking whether this incident has any link with the gang which approached the actor with the marriage proposal,” an official said.Meanwhile, the police have recorded the statement of Kasaragod native Yasar whoose Tik Tok photos were used by the accused to cheat the actor. 

The prime accused Rafeeq sent photos and videos created by Yasar claiming it to be of Anwar Ali whose marriage proposal was presented before Shamna and her family. Yasar told reporters  that he was not aware of the cheating using his photos and videos. He is not familiar with any of the persons who were arrested in the case.

Police will also question the wife of an accused. 
Police suspect that the woman spoke to Shamna and her family claiming to be the mother of Anwar Ali. 
Police have arrested 10 persons in the case and three persons are still absconding.

