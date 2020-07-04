STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Covid test result turn a guessing game for many

People are being told to assume their result is negative if they don’t receive a call from the hospital authorities or the district control room within two days after sample collection.

Published: 04th July 2020 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2020 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

Illus , express

By Swetha Kadiyala
Express News Service

KOCHI: If you don’t get a call back from the hospital or district control room, you may assume that you are Covid negative. But getting a certificate confirming that is a tedious process. While positive patients are definitely the government’s priority, isn’t it important to keep everyone informed? TNIE speaks to experts

Kerala’s robust approach in containing the Covid-19 pandemic has received accolades from across the world but with alarming increase in the number of cases, pace, chinks in the system are starting to show. Even as the latest expert analysis calls for ramping up testing on par with neighbouring states like Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, the state’s well-oiled health machinery seems to be cracking under the pressure. While over 500 people are being tested for the Covid-19 virus on a daily basis in Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram districts alone, only positive patients are being promptly informed of their test results in most cases. 

People are being told to assume their result is negative if they don’t receive a call from the hospital authorities or the district control room within two days after sample collection. Shortage of staff and overload of work due to the unexpected outbreak is said to be the reason for all government hospitals and medical colleges choosing to neglect the test result of those who are negative. “Positive patients are informed as soon as the result is out, but if the test turns negative, you may be informed or missed. If one wants to officially know the result, they can call the hospital they got tested at. Hospitals just don’t have the resources currently to inform everyone,” said an official associated with the district Covid control room in Ernakulam.

“There is no follow up on patients who test negative. If they wish to know the result from an official, they can call the control room. The on-duty staff will look up their details and provide necessary information, provided it is available. In other cases, people just assume they are negative. Some are unable to contact the authorities concerned,” said an official with the district administration in Thiruvananthapuram. The process of getting a Covid negative certificate is even more tedious, as people are required to send a request via email to the hospital, a week after the testing was done.

 Divya (name changed), a resident of Kochi, underwent testing at the taluk headquarters Hospital in Tripunithura a few days ago. Having received no communication regarding her result, she called the hospital but to no avail. “I was given a number and was told to give a call if I don’t hear from anyone in a day’s time. I tried the number multiple times on the third day after testing, but no one picked up. I finally got through to someone on my fifth attempt, but he told me they don’t have my result yet.

He said all the samples were sent to the Government Medical College in Kalamassery and I should have received a call from them already if I was Covid positive. I know my test is most probably negative, and I have nothing to worry about, but it would have been reassuring to be intimated officially,” said Divya. 
 According to Dr George Tukalan of Indian Medical Association (IMA), Cochin, all efforts are being directed towards catering to Covid positive patients. “It is not like the negative people are not being informed. There might be a slight delay but people can send an email application and get a soft copy of the result. Positive patients are the priority. The government is planning to deploy more hospitals for testing so things should run more efficiently soon,” said Dr George. (with inputs from Gopika I S)

People are being told to assume their result is negative if they don’t receive a call from the hospital authorities or the district control room within two days after sample collection. Shortage of staff and overload of work due to the unexpected outbreak is said to be the reason for all government hospitals and medical colleges choosing to neglect the test result of those who are negative

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
A COVID-19 patient being taken to a hospital at Fancy bazaar area in Guwahati Friday July 3 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi institute claims to 'cure' Covid through cosmic sound therapy
For representational purposes
Ayurveda for Covid patients? Clinical trials show positive results
Staff members dispose of PPE kit waste in LNJP Hospital. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PPE, masks, gloves: Covid-19 waste leads to environmental problem
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp