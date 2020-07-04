Covid test result turn a guessing game for many

Swetha Kadiyala By

Express News Service

KOCHI: If you don’t get a call back from the hospital or district control room, you may assume that you are Covid negative. But getting a certificate confirming that is a tedious process. While positive patients are definitely the government’s priority, isn’t it important to keep everyone informed? TNIE speaks to experts

Kerala’s robust approach in containing the Covid-19 pandemic has received accolades from across the world but with alarming increase in the number of cases, pace, chinks in the system are starting to show. Even as the latest expert analysis calls for ramping up testing on par with neighbouring states like Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, the state’s well-oiled health machinery seems to be cracking under the pressure. While over 500 people are being tested for the Covid-19 virus on a daily basis in Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram districts alone, only positive patients are being promptly informed of their test results in most cases.

People are being told to assume their result is negative if they don’t receive a call from the hospital authorities or the district control room within two days after sample collection. Shortage of staff and overload of work due to the unexpected outbreak is said to be the reason for all government hospitals and medical colleges choosing to neglect the test result of those who are negative. “Positive patients are informed as soon as the result is out, but if the test turns negative, you may be informed or missed. If one wants to officially know the result, they can call the hospital they got tested at. Hospitals just don’t have the resources currently to inform everyone,” said an official associated with the district Covid control room in Ernakulam.

“There is no follow up on patients who test negative. If they wish to know the result from an official, they can call the control room. The on-duty staff will look up their details and provide necessary information, provided it is available. In other cases, people just assume they are negative. Some are unable to contact the authorities concerned,” said an official with the district administration in Thiruvananthapuram. The process of getting a Covid negative certificate is even more tedious, as people are required to send a request via email to the hospital, a week after the testing was done.

Divya (name changed), a resident of Kochi, underwent testing at the taluk headquarters Hospital in Tripunithura a few days ago. Having received no communication regarding her result, she called the hospital but to no avail. “I was given a number and was told to give a call if I don’t hear from anyone in a day’s time. I tried the number multiple times on the third day after testing, but no one picked up. I finally got through to someone on my fifth attempt, but he told me they don’t have my result yet.

He said all the samples were sent to the Government Medical College in Kalamassery and I should have received a call from them already if I was Covid positive. I know my test is most probably negative, and I have nothing to worry about, but it would have been reassuring to be intimated officially,” said Divya.

According to Dr George Tukalan of Indian Medical Association (IMA), Cochin, all efforts are being directed towards catering to Covid positive patients. “It is not like the negative people are not being informed. There might be a slight delay but people can send an email application and get a soft copy of the result. Positive patients are the priority. The government is planning to deploy more hospitals for testing so things should run more efficiently soon,” said Dr George. (with inputs from Gopika I S)

