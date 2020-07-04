 FEFKA to rein in fake casting calls

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In the wake of the increasing number of complaints from the public against fake casting calls to movies, the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) has decided to intensify steps to prevent such exploitations. The office-bearers of the association said the girls or women can make use of the service of the FEFKA women wing. They can call at 9846342226. They can also inquire about the real status of the casting calls. FEFKA will also release a short film to create awareness on the issue. Anna Ben will portray the lead role in the short film.

The short film will be released through the YouTube channel of FEFKA. The association will also make registration mandatory for casting agencies and casting directors. The details of those who registered with FEFKA will be handed over to the producers association and A.M.M.A. “Those who are looking for chances in cinema should be more cautious about such exploitations,” said FEFKA general secretary Unnikrishnan B.