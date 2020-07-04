Ideation and Prototyping Centre at SCMS College inaugurated

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ideation and Prototyping Centre, a new initiative of SCMS School of Engineering and Technology aimed to foster design and development skills among young engineers and technologists was jointly inaugurated by Albert George, Niranjan Santhosh and Salman P Y, students of SSET. The centre is equipped with all modern amenities to convert all viable ideas into prototypes. Any student with a breakthrough idea will be given guidance at the centre.

The centre is all set to expand its horizon in sync with the India government’s schemes such as Make in India and Digital India. The facility aims to enhance skill development through experiential learning and to build awareness about emerging technologies such as Rapid Prototyping.

It also plans to implement training programmes that emphasize on product development in association with SSET Fablab. Class XII students will also get the opportunity to develop their innovations. For details, contact: 9446276238.