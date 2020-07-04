STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three clusters account for 24 local transmission cases

In a development that has sent alarm bells ringing, the district is witnessing a rise in people contracting Covid-19 locally.

coronavirus sample testing

Representational image (PTI)

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: In a development that has sent alarm bells ringing, the district is witnessing a rise in people contracting Covid-19 locally. In the past two weeks, the district recorded 31 cases of local transmission, raising the concerns of health officials and people alike. Of the 31, at least 24 are linked to three identified clusters – Nayarambalam, Sreemoolanagaram and Ernakulam market. 

In Nayarambalam, a 43-year-old man tested positive on June 21. Since then, six more cases linked to him have been identified. They include his 14-year-old relative, a Parakkadavu native, who tested positive on June 27. In Sreemoolanagaram, a 50-year-old health worker’s infection on June 23 led to five persons, including four of her relatives,  contracting the virus. Swab samples of over 197 people who came in close contact with the nurse, including over 60 children who had come to the health centre where she worked, were collected and sent for testing.

“The Sreemoolanagaram case was the first in district in which a health worker contracted the disease. It shocked us all. We faced difficulty in tracking people in her contact list. Some results are yet to arrive. So far, there is no need to panic,” said a health official.On June 27, a 20-year-old Thrissur native working in an electrical shop in Ernakulam market tested Covid positive. Later, 10 more persons linked to him got infected.

“Antibody testing and swab collection of the workers in the market are on. Over 200 people are under observation,” said Dr S Sreedevi, district surveillance officer. Health officials are also yet to trace the source of infection of a 53-year-old man and his 45-year-old wife, both Kanjoor natives, who tested positive on June 29.

Corporation to set up quarantine centres
Kochi: In the wake of more expatriates reaching the district, the Kochi Corporation has decided to set up four quarantine centres that can accommodate a large number of people. Kaloor A J Hall and Mattanchery Town Hall are among the places identified. “Besides these four, each division will have one such centre,” Mayor Soumini Jain told reporters on Friday.

She said security measures have been beefed up in the city to avoid crowding. “Janasevana Kendram at the corporation office will be shifted to ‘Yatra’ auditorium near Ernakulam Law College by next week. The wing issuing death and birth certificates will be relocated completely,” she said. The civic body is also imposing stringent measures, including restricting visitors’ entry, at its office to minimise infection. The mayor and deputy mayor will not accept visitors and people should register complaints by phone. 

