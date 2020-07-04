Woman jumps off Goshree bridge

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Fire and Rescue Services Department and coastal police here launched a search operation for a woman who allegedly jumped off the Goshree bridge at Mulavukkad on Friday. The search was later discontinued following heavy rain and will resume on Saturday. The agencies are yet to receive any information about the woman.

“Around 3pm, we received a call saying a woman was seen jumping off the second Goshree bridge connecting Mulavukkad and Vallarpadam islands. As per the information passed to Fire and Rescue Service station at Club Road, scuba divers and boats were sent for rescue activities. Soon, coastal police also launched a search operation,” said an officer with Mulavukkad police station.