12 new COVID-19 cases in Kochi; 3 infected locally

The primary contact list of the 29-year-old Paravoor native includes 14 and all their samples have been sent for testing.

Published: 06th July 2020 03:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2020 03:07 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of an expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi on an evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday

File photo of an expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi on an evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Three persons who got infected locally were among the 12 new COVID-19 cases recorded in the district on Sunday. The remaining returned from other countries or states. The three local cases are a 40-year-old Nedumbassery native who is an employee at a prepaid taxi counter at Kochi airport, a 30-year-old Pallippuram native as well as a 54-year-old Edathala native who was in the contact list of the 51-year-old Thrikkakara native who tested positive recently.

Health officials said the Edathala resident had developed COVID-19 symptoms before coming in contact with the Thrikkakara native. The latter came in contact with the Edathala native on June 24. “His swab samples were then taken and he tested positive.,” said a health official. Ten persons recovered on the day. So far, 328 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and there are 195 active cases here. The contact list of the 51-year-old Kadungalloor native includes 57 persons and swab samples of five people have been sent for testing. The primary contact list of the 29-year-old Paravoor native includes 14 and all their samples have been sent for testing.

Of the 13 persons on the contact list of the 52-year-old Kadavanthra native, swab samples of eight have been sent. The contact list of 51-year old Thrikkakara native includes 17 persons of which samples of two people have been sent. The contact list of the 54-year-old Vennala native includes 14 persons and swab samples of six persons have been sent. Thirteen persons are in the contact list of the 35-year-old Palarivattom native. Of the swab samples of 135 workers and merchants of Ernakulam market sent for testing, 127 came back as negative on Sunday.

