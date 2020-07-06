Ambitious projects for  Marine Drive walkway remain in limbo

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Marine Drive renovation is probably one of the few lucky projects for the walkway that is being implemented on the ground. A number of projects announced by the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) for Marine Drive in its consecutive budgets, including a tourism jetty to integrate tourist boat services, a ropeway and a entertainment hub, are yet to reach even the tendering stage. The boat jetty project was planned in association with the District Tourism Promotion Council.

“Other than a few discussions in the initial stages, no follow-up has been done. Unless GCDA hands over the area to DTPC with necessary permissions, we cannot even recommend the project to the tourism department,” said deputy director (Tourism) D Kamalamma. GCDA chairman V Saleem said lockdown restrictions delayed the procedures for the announced in February. “Though we have planned a ropeway along the Marine Drive waterfront and a five-storey entertainment hub, we couldn’t do much. The lockdown delayed the process and we will have to take a relook at the projects in the wake of Covid-19,” he said.