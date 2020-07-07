STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
17 new local spread cases, Kochi stares at lockdown

Ernakulam  is staring down the lockdown barrel after 17 of the 25 new Covid cases reported in the district on Monday were attributed to local transmission.

Published: 07th July 2020 06:47 AM

By ANUJA SUSAN VARGHESE
Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam  is staring down the lockdown barrel after 17 of the 25 new Covid cases reported in the district on Monday were attributed to local transmission. The figure marked the highest single-day spike of local contact cases in the district. While acknowledging the price the district and its residents would have to pay in case of a complete lockdown, experts say it is inevitable to keep community transmission in check. To contain the coronavirus spread, the district administration has marked nine areas in the district as containment zones.

Only one in seven shops will be allowed to function from Tuesday in shopping complexes within such zones. “The situation in Ernakulam is very serious. But we are not declaring a triple lockdown yet,” said Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar. Six of the local transmission cases are part of the contact list of a 54-year-old Vennala native who tested positive on Saturday. Three others are among the contacts of a 64-year-old Chellanam native while three persons from Kaloorkkad are the contacts of a Paingattoor native, with both the primary cases having been reported on July 3.

57 local transmission cases in Kochi since June 18

A 45-year-old from Mulavukkad and the colleague of a Thoppumpady native, who died on Sunday, also tested positive. Two persons from the contact list of a 52-year-old Kadavanthra native, who tested positive on July 3, are also among the infected.Adding to the health department’s worries, the source of infection of a 39-year-old deacon from Aluva and a 49-year-old Keezhmadu native remains unknown.“We are tracing the contacts of these persons.

We have tracked the source of infection of almost all those who tested positive from seemingly unknown sources. Swabs of those in the high-risk category have been taken. All others have been placed under observation,” said Dr S Sreedevi, district surveillance officer, Ernakulam. A total of 57 local transmission cases have been identified in the district since June 18. Of these, the health department is yet to prepare the primary contact lists of four persons — including a 40-year-old Nedumbassery native and a 59-year-old Edathala native — who tested positive on Sunday. 

As part of scaling up testing, the health department has decided to conduct antigen tests on all those arriving with Acute Respiratory Infections (ARI).“We will conduct pool testing, and more people will be tested through sentinel surveillance. Rather than panic, a high state of vigil is required. If people lower their guards, lockdown would be imposed in the district,” said a health official. Meanwhile, 16 persons, including a Tamil Nadu native, recovered. A total of 207 persons are under treatment in the district.

LOCKDOWN IN T’PURAM MAY BE EXTENDED Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said the one-week lockdown imposed in T’Puram Corporation limits could be extended The Kasaragod district administration has decided to quash daily passes to and from Mangaluru against the backdrop of a few daily commuters testing positive for Covid-19.

