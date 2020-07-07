STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A one-stop shop to aid your fight against Covid

‘The Mask’ has an assortment of masks, gloves, PPE kits and sanitisers

Customers checking out masks at the new shop at Kaloor that sells Covid-19-related merchandise in Kochi , Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In 1994 blockbuster ‘The Mask’, Jim Carrey finds a magical mask that comes with mischievousness and grants the person who dons it a host of superpowers. In Kaloor, entrepreneur and restauranteur Abdul Nissar’s shop ‘The Mask’ offers multiple choices to give you the one superpower you genuinely need this year -- staying safe and alive.A first of its kind, The Mask,  has an assortment of masks, gloves, PPE kits and sanitisers. Opposite the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, The Mask is truly a one-stop shop for all merchandise related to Covid-19 fight.

Abdul has been in the hospitality sector for a long time. Currently  in-charge of 13 lodges, nine restaurants and a leather business shop, Abdul seemed to have it all until the pandemic struck. “My businesses weren’t in the pink of health. I contemplated and realised that necessity is the mother of invention. So, I decided to set up a shop which is the actual need of the hour. Ever since the shop was opened, we’ve been flooded with customers round the clock,” said Abdul.

Masks range from Rs 4 to Rs 1,000. Face shields, disposable, environment-friendly, Ayur masks and designer ones like that of Louis Vuitton -- the choices are aplenty. “While the shop stocks masks from local manufacturers, we have most coming from Delhi, Mumbai, Tirupur and Bengaluru. I have plans to start two more similar shops in Ernakulam,” Abdul says.  However, has the entrepreneur considered the possibility of the business once a vaccine is found? “I’ve thought about it. I have plans to convert the shop into one with hygienic or sports products,” he said.

on offer
A first of its kind, ‘The Mask’  is truly a one-stop-shop for all merchandise Covid-19 related. Masks range from `4 to `1,000. Face shields, disposable and environment-friendly, Ayur masks and designer ones like that of Louis Vuitton -- the choices are aplenty . The shop is situated at Kaloor in the city.

