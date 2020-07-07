A one-stop shop to aid your fight against Covid

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In 1994 blockbuster ‘The Mask’, Jim Carrey finds a magical mask that comes with mischievousness and grants the person who dons it a host of superpowers. In Kaloor, entrepreneur and restauranteur Abdul Nissar’s shop ‘The Mask’ offers multiple choices to give you the one superpower you genuinely need this year -- staying safe and alive.A first of its kind, The Mask, has an assortment of masks, gloves, PPE kits and sanitisers. Opposite the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, The Mask is truly a one-stop shop for all merchandise related to Covid-19 fight.

Abdul has been in the hospitality sector for a long time. Currently in-charge of 13 lodges, nine restaurants and a leather business shop, Abdul seemed to have it all until the pandemic struck. “My businesses weren’t in the pink of health. I contemplated and realised that necessity is the mother of invention. So, I decided to set up a shop which is the actual need of the hour. Ever since the shop was opened, we’ve been flooded with customers round the clock,” said Abdul.

Masks range from Rs 4 to Rs 1,000. Face shields, disposable, environment-friendly, Ayur masks and designer ones like that of Louis Vuitton -- the choices are aplenty. “While the shop stocks masks from local manufacturers, we have most coming from Delhi, Mumbai, Tirupur and Bengaluru. I have plans to start two more similar shops in Ernakulam,” Abdul says. However, has the entrepreneur considered the possibility of the business once a vaccine is found? “I’ve thought about it. I have plans to convert the shop into one with hygienic or sports products,” he said.

on offer

