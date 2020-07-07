STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farmers demand measures against elephant raids 

Around 20 coconut trees and one acre banana crop of Kulathinal Thomas were destroyed two days ago.

A farm at Pooyamkutty in Kuttampuzha panchayat after a herd of wild elephants raided it on Saturday night | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Residents of Pooyamkutty in Kuttampuzha panchayat have approached the forest department seeking steps to ensure safety of lives and property in view of increased presence of wild elephants in the area.According to ward member Francis Antony, elephant herds have been entering the village almost every night causing extensive crop loss to the farmers. “The elephants cross the Pooyamkutty river and enter the village in the night and leave in the morning. People fear venturing out during the night. It has been continuing for the past eight months and the forest department has not taken any step to drive away the herd,” he said.

Around 20 coconut trees and one acre banana crop of Kulathinal Thomas were destroyed two days ago. Three acres of standing banana crop and cocoa cultivation on the farm land of Puthussery Joy was destroyed. The vegetable farm of Kudumbashree, the pineapple grown by Mannarath Manoj and many others were destroyed. There are 319 houses in the ward and almost all residents have incurred huge losses due to the elephant raid, said Francis.

Residents of Kallelimedu, Mamalakandam, Urulanthanni, Manikandanchal and Pinavoorkudi also said that the elephant herds are destroying their crops. Two weeks ago the elephants had destroyed three houses at Elamblassery. An elephant had fallen in the farm well of Padinjarekkara Biju, which was rescued by the forest department. The forest department had assured to dig trenches to stop wild elephants from entering the village.Kuttampuzha Range Officer Libin John said the department was providing ompensation to those who suffered crop loss.

