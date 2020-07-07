STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nine more containment zones in Ernakulam, no triple lockdown yet

17 of 25 new patients infected through local contact; only standalone shops to open 

Published: 07th July 2020 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2020 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

Police officers blocking an entry point in a commercial area at Palarivattom which is now a designated containment zone. Only essential services are permitted and unnecessary travel will be prosecuted | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the number of local transmission cases of Covid-19 rising at a faster pace, the Ernakulam district administration has decided to increase the number of containment zones in the city and suburbs  and implement strict restrictions in the vulnerable zones.On Monday, Ernakulam witnessed its biggest single-day spike of 25 new cases. Of them, 17 contracted the infection through local contact.

Briefing newspersons, minister Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar, who’s coordinating Covid containment measures in Ernakulam, said nine more containment zones have been declared in the district – Konthuruthy, which is the division 58 of Kochi corporation, division 18 of Aluva municipality and ward 6 of Kaloorkadu panchayat,  ward 21 of Pallippuram panchayat, Munambam fishing harbour and market, wards 13 and 4 of Edathala grama panchayat and ward  8 of Keezhmad panchayat.

The minister said if need be more containment zones will be declared and asked everyone to strictly follow the Covid protocol. However, the minister said the situation does not warrant a triple lockdown in Ernakulam. “The situation is very serious. We will declare more containment zones soon. However, we are not declaring triple lockdown for now,” Sunil Kumar said. 

He said standalone shops providing essential grocery items will be allowed to operate but supermarkets and multi-brand retail outlets will not be allowed in containment zones. The operation time for the shops will be 11 am to 5 pm. Priority will be given to senior citizens and women.

patrolling intensified; Police introduce more check points in city
Kochi: As part of gearing up against the looming possibility of community transmission, the Kochi City Police have intensified patrolling and increased the number of check points in containment zones. Frequent checks are being conducted in fishing harbours and markets at Munambom, Varapuzha, North Paravur, Aluva and Chambakkara since Monday morning. “We are also flagging down commuters for unnecessary travel,” said ACP, Ernakulam, K Laljy.  Meanwhile, the Ernakulam Rural Police registered cases against 11 businesses for violating Covid-19 protocol. “We will take stringent action including cancellation of licences and permits,” said Rural SP K Karthik.

