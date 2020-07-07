Refurbished restroom opened at bus stand

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Bringing some amount of relief to harried commuters visiting the KSRTC main bus stand in Ernakulam, the renovated restroom was opened to the public on Monday. Mayor Soumini Jain inaugurated the public facility – the project was implemented by Cochin east Lions Club with the support of the corporation – refurbished at a cost of D20 lakh. “The project is a model initiative. It shows the impact of the collective effort by welfare organisations, elected representatives and government officials.

It is the realisation of a long-pending demand,” Jain told the function. Boasting a modern design which caters to the needs of special persons, it has ramps, walkways and garden. Along with the Lions Club office-bearers, District Transport 0fficer V M Thajudheen Sahib was present. “The facility conforming to international standards will be a boon to the public,” said Sebastian Jose, president, Lions Club of Cochin East.