Social distancing a myth in Kochi markets

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The threat of community transmission of Covid-19 looms large in the district. However, the gravity of the situation is lost on people visiting markets and shops in the city as they blatantly flout social distancing norms. Due to this, the situation has become alarming, feel merchants. Ernakulam Market, which was closed recently, is most vulnerable to community spread as people from different parts of the state visit the market daily.

“People are thronging the market without any concern for the virus threat. Though we are doing our best to ensure everyone follows social distancing norms, buyers are crowding the market as if there is no tomorrow,” said Kerala Merchants Chamber of Commerce general secretary Vipin K M.He said over 80 per cent of merchants at the market hail from Kannur and Kasaragod and frequently travel between Kochi and their native place.

“Besides local retailers, people are also coming to the wholesale vegetable market in large numbers due to low price of commodities. As of now, no Covid-19 case has been reported at Broadway. But we have decided to strictly enforce social distancing considering the gravity of the situation,” Vipin said.He said household buyers should not be allowed in the wholesale market and should go to local stores for now. “However, the authorities should ensure local stores are not fleecing customers in these times,” he said.

On Monday, a hypermarket in Kaloor was forced to enforce the queue system with social distancing to prevent crowding inside the store.Kochi Corporation health standing committee chairperson Prathibha Ansari said people were throwing caution to the wind.“We went to Palluruthy market on Monday and saw people crowding in large numbers. The corporation has sought the support of the police to take tough action against those violating norms,” she said, adding that local markets will be shut down if they fail to ensure social distancing.

Travelling vendors

He said over 80 per cent of merchants at the market hail from Kannur and Kasaragod and frequently travel between Kochi and their native place.