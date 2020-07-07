Three-member lethal robber gang active in six districts caught

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Three members of Paappaan Riders, a notorious gang involved in robbery and chain snatching in various districts, were arrested on Monday for setting ablaze a motorcycle after attacking a house at Vettimoodu near Koothattukulam here.Anurag, 20, of Vadakkanchery, Thrissur; Vishnu, 26 of Ezhacherry, Kottayam; and Sivakumar, 32 of Anchalpetty, Ernakulam, are the arrested persons.

Their criminal background came to light following their arrest. The gang, named Paappaan Riders as its three key members were mahouts and assistants to mahouts, was involved in crimes committed in Ernakulam, Kottayam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram. The gang would plan thefts at the house of Sivakumar, a mahout, in Koothattukulam. The trio got acquainted in jail and carried out several robberies after being released.

“The gang would attack families using lethal weapons and decamp with money, gold and valuables in the melee. They are also involved in chain snatching and used a motorcycle and a car owned by one of the accused for the crimes. Seven persons were injured in the gang’s attacks recently,” said a police official. They used the money from the thefts to lead a luxurious life and buy drugs, said the officer.

The accused used to sell a major share of the gold that they would steal to a jewellery store at Koothattukulam. An inquiry is on to pick up those who assisted them, the officer said. A team led by Muvattupuzha DySP Mohammed Riyas arrested the trio.