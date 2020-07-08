STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
21 new cases in Ernakulam district, 11 infected locally

Authorities strengthen vigil | Five more wards declared Covid-19 hotpots | 20 people, including a 73-yr-old, recover

Though local transmission is on the rise in the district, many people are still not paying heed to the Covid prevention guidelines and can be seen crowding at bus stops without following social distancing norms | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district administration has decided to step up contact tracing after new Covid-19 cases here crossed the 20-mark for the second consecutive day, with half of them being cases of local transmission. Of the 21 new cases recorded in the district on Tuesday, 11 were due to local contact.“Most of the new cases are from the contact list of patients who were tested positive since July 1. As of now, we could trace most persons on the new patients’ contact list. However, the rise in cases of local transmission is a cause for concern and people need to be more cautious and strictly follow precautionary measures,” said Sreedevi S, Additional District Medical Officer (ADMO).

Of the 11 new cases of local transmission, a few of them are in the high-risk category. “From a six-year-old to a 61-year old, we have a few patients in the high-risk category. Special care will be given to them,” Sreedevi said. An autorickshaw driver from Chellanam, a headload worker of Aluva market from Choornikkara and a journalist from Alangad near Paravoor are among those who got infected locally.

The contact tracing of a 49-year-old Keezhmadu-native and a 39-year-old priest from Aluva who tested positive on Monday is on. Of the 15 contacts of the priest, seven are in the high-risk category and their samples have been sent for testing.The health department has started antigen testing in the district as part of its cluster containment zone strategy. On the first day, 167 samples tested negative.

Twenty more people, including a 73-year-old Malappuram native, recovered on the day. A total of 383 cases have been reported in the district so far of which 213 are active. There have been two Covid deaths in the districts till date. Five more wards were declared as hotspots on Tuesday. They are in Mulavukad (Ward 3), Keezhmadu (Ward 4), Alangad (Ward 7), Choornikkara (Ward 7) and Chellanam (Ward 17) panchayats.

Alangad journo among those infected locally 
Of the 11 new cases of local spread, a few are in the high-risk category. An autorickshaw driver from Chellanam, a headload worker of Aluva market from Choornikkara and a journalist from Alangad near Paravoor are among the infected.

Repatriation flights from Congo, Kenya to reach today
Kochi: The Kochi airport will receive five repatriation flights carrying 920 passengers on Wednesday. Air India has scheduled an evacuation flight from Kenya and Ethiopian Airlines will operate a stopover flight from Kinshasa, Congo. The other arrival operations scheduled for Wednesday are Air India Express flights from Muscat and Dubai; and a GoAir service from Dammam. The airport received nine flights on Tuesday, which brought 1,800 people. Saudia cancelled its flight from Jeddah and GoAir rescheduled its service from Doha. The domestic terminal handled 20 arrival and departure operations on Tuesday.

