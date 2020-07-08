Bogus requests for TV sets, smartphones flood Education Department

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Since online classes were launched on June 1 in view of the pandemic, the education department, with the support of various organisations and individuals, ensured the availability of the required gadgets and facilities for students to attend the classes.However, the department is now facing a problem – that of bogus requests for television sets, smartphones and laptops. An official of the department said with some people getting new TVs and laptops to facilitate online studies for their wards, many who already have the gadgets are submitting applications claiming they don’t have them.

Ernakulam has 998 schools having a combined student strength of 2.62 lakh and around 1,397 students lacked television sets, smartphones or laptops to attend classes. By June 13, this number reduced to zero.

“Now, the department is getting many complaints about lack of TVs and laptops. The decision to distribute the gadgets to beneficiaries has divided families,” said the official who did not wish to be named.

He cited an incident involving one of his neighbours.

“Two brothers whose families lived amicably with their kids attending classes together using a single smartphone, got divided when one of the brothers got a free TV. The other kids were no longer welcome in the house. Many such cases are coming to light,” said the official. He also admitted duplication in the data of students lacking the facilities. “There was a two-fold increase in beneficiaries after the scheme to provide the gadgets was announced,” he said.

Another official said with the duplication coming to light, the department has decided to sanction TVs and laptops to community centres, public libraries and anganwadis instead of individuals.Usha Manattu, district project officer, SSK, said around Rs 1 lakh has been sanctioned to block research centres (BRC) for purchasing TVs. “The TVs will be installed at community centres and public libraries located in areas where children don’t have the gadgets to attend classes. As of now, every child in the district has the facilities. Headmasters and teachers have been tasked with finding out the beneficiaries,” she said.

Students lacking facilities to attend online classes in Ernakulam

Date No of students

June 6 1,397

June 7 444

June 8 382

June 9 184

June 10 145

June 11 68

June 12 8

June 13 0