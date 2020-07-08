Ernakulam Rural police launch mobile app to track history-sheeters

By Express News Service

KOCHI: For police officers, tracking and launching a search of a rowdy or a history-sheeter during the time of Covid-19 pandemic is a risky affair. To put in place an effective surveillance mechanism that would not affect the job of police officers, the Ernakulam Rural police have launched a mobile application, ‘Crime Drive’, to track goons and history-sheeters.According to the officers, the new system aims at enhancing the tracking system and ensuring the availability of information to police officers when required.

As per guidelines, the police should maintain the records of those who fall under the categories of KD (Known Depredators) and DC (Dossier Criminals). “Anti-social elements will be properly checked in the new system. An officer should go to the place of a rowdy or a history-sheeter and take his photograph. Once he uploads the photograph via the app, the software will capture the image as well as geolocation from which the verification is done. The date, time and other details will also be recorded. It will be centrally monitored and nobody can manipulate the app,” said Ernakulam Rural SP K Karthik.

The app is a brainchild of the Rural SP, who claimed that it may be first-of-its-kind in the state.

“It is very useful to the officers during the Covid-19 period. The officers can capture the image keeping a safe distance and the other officers can get the details of the suspects quickly once the information is uploaded via the app,” said Karthik.

Earlier, there was no mechanism to verify whether the police officer had actually tracked the history-sheeter.According to the officers, the app is evoking a good response among the personnel since its launch last week. On Monday, the police nabbed three persons who allegedly set a motorcycle on fire after a house attack at Koothattukulam. However, the police tracked the criminal background of the arrested as the accused were part of a notorious gang ‘Paappaan Riders’, which was involved in the robbery in seven districts.