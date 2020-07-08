STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Ernakulam Rural police launch mobile app to track history-sheeters

For police officers, tracking and launching a search of a rowdy or a history-sheeter during the time of Covid-19 pandemic is a risky affair. 

Published: 08th July 2020 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2020 04:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: For police officers, tracking and launching a search of a rowdy or a history-sheeter during the time of Covid-19 pandemic is a risky affair. To put in place an effective surveillance mechanism that would not affect the job of police officers, the Ernakulam Rural police have launched a mobile application, ‘Crime Drive’, to track goons and history-sheeters.According to the officers, the new system aims at enhancing the tracking system and ensuring the availability of information to police officers when required. 

As per guidelines, the police should maintain the records of those who fall under the categories of KD (Known Depredators) and DC (Dossier Criminals). “Anti-social elements will be properly checked in the new system. An officer should go to the place of a rowdy or a history-sheeter and take his photograph. Once he uploads the photograph via the app, the software will capture the image as well as geolocation from which the verification is done. The date, time and other details will also be recorded. It will be centrally monitored and nobody can manipulate the app,” said Ernakulam Rural SP K Karthik. 

The app is a brainchild of the Rural SP, who claimed that it may be first-of-its-kind in the state.
“It is very useful to the officers during the Covid-19 period. The officers can capture the image keeping a safe distance and the other officers can get the details of the suspects quickly once the information is uploaded via the app,” said Karthik. 

Earlier, there was no mechanism to verify whether the police officer had actually tracked the history-sheeter.According to the officers, the app is evoking a good response among the personnel since its launch last week. On Monday, the police nabbed three persons who allegedly set a motorcycle on fire  after a house attack at Koothattukulam. However, the police tracked the criminal background of the arrested as the accused were part of a notorious gang ‘Paappaan Riders’, which was involved in the robbery in seven districts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new COVID Care Centre set up in Tumakuru. (Photo| EPS)
Inside India's largest COVID-19 care centre which has 10,100 beds
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp