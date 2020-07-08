STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lack of coordination in Covid defence: Mayor Soumini Jain

Lack of coordination between corporation, health, law enforcement agencies and the district administration is posing a threat to the government’s defence against Covid-19 pandemic.

Published: 08th July 2020 04:44 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Lack of coordination between corporation, health, law enforcement agencies and the district administration is posing a threat to the government’s defence against Covid-19 pandemic.According to Mayor Soumini Jain, a meeting convened here on Tuesday to discuss Covid defence activities failed to yield the desired result as several officials did not attend it. “Owing to concerns of virus spread, government has imposed lockdown in several areas in the district. Several patients are facing difficulty in getting life-saving medicines. We are getting numerous complaints about waste removal.

Though the corporation had called police, traffic, DMO, fire and rescue, revenue and collectorate officials, many of them skipped the meeting. Due to this, the meeting was concluded without taking any concrete steps to address the issue,” the mayor said.The district administration had issued relaxation for the movement of essential commodities at Ernakulam market but due to strict police control, many people are facing difficulty to meet their daily needs. Soumini said even cleaning workers were unable to enter the areas for removing garbage.

“The city is on the edge of Covid outbreak and it can be contained only with the full cooperation of people,” said T J Vinodh, MLA, at the meeting. Deputy Mayor K R Premakumar and standing committee chairperson P M Harris, Johnson Master, Gracy Joseph, P D Martin, Pratibha Ansari, Sunila Selvan, municipal secretary, officials of the municipal council, district medical office, revenue and police attended the meeting.

