Men-only Covid treatment centre soon

Anu Kuruvilla

Express News Service

KOCHI: After the Covid First Line Treatment Centre (FLTC) at Adlux Convention Centre in Angamaly, another will start functioning by the end of the week at CIAL Convention Centre at Nedumbassery. “The second FLTC will be exclusively for men. The decision was taken as 80 per cent of patients at Adlux FLTC were men,” said Dr Elizabeth P T, nodal officer, CIAL Convention Centre. She said the 165-bed facility will cater to asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients.

“We have tied up with Covid care centres at Kalamassery MCH to cater to the medical needs of patients who need emergency attention,” she said. “The Adlux FLTC has reached maximum capacity which is why the district administration decided to open the new facility at CIAL.”

Meanwhile, the patients who won the battle against Covid are all praise for the service of health workers, Covid care centres and the district administration. In a video message, Salil Pulekkar, who was discharged from Adlux FLTC, praised the professional and selfless efforts of the health workers and the district administration.

Another patient M K Dhanesh sent the district collector an e-mail thanking him for the best treatment that he received. Both of them highlighted the dedication of the health workers who even skipped meals at times to take care of the patients. Dhanesh said the menu was well-balanced and the food was of very high quality,” he said.

“The doctors were always ready to allay our fears and clear the doubts. Their behaviour motivated us to beat Covid,” said Dhanesh. They said how they received calls from the health department seeking feedback on the treatment they received.