STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Pandemic hits IT sector

Financial crunch, cutback by clients and redundant office spaces have largely affected the IT industry despite the early shift to the work from home mode. 

Published: 08th July 2020 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2020 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

Illus , Express

By  Linta Mary Philip
Express News Service

KOCHI: Financial crunch, cutback by clients and redundant office spaces have largely affected the IT industry despite the early shift to the work from home mode. Additionally, remote work has brought in a fresh set of challenges

The IT sector was quick to adapt to the changes brought in by the pandemic. Firms in the sector were the first to fully transition to the ‘work from home’ mode and continue operations in line with the standard business process. But as the pandemic continues to affect all businesses, the IT sector is also facing hiccups in its operation.Several IT companies in the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) category are facing a fund crunch, due to the cutback by clients and several of them dropping out of deals from foreign shores. According to industry experts, there is a general uncertainty among companies on supporting the entire workforce and maintaining rented office spaces which have now become redundant due to the work-from-home shift. Many employers are adopting variable pay to employees to tide over the tough times.

“We had successfully transitioned to work from home and are looking forward to keeping the arrangement in place till the next year. This ensures that all our operations are carried out as per norms, with no cutback for employees. But the general scenario remains tough for companies as the vast majority of clients are from countries that have been adversely affected by the pandemic. There has been a slowdown in the acquisition and onboarding of new clients and projects. There has also been a decline in spending which has brought down the value of projects,” said Abhilash Subash, CEO of Urolime Technologies, a software company based in Infopark.

For IT companies which require on-site tests and demos, the lockdown meant a delay in operations, which in turn deferred payments.“For companies that cater to a niche market in metro cities, the lockdown has affected the current revenue stream. Business-to-business operations too are affected as many new projects are being cancelled or postponed. There is also a slowdown in the funding of startups in the IT field,” said Rajith Nair, CEO of Inntot Technologies Private Limited, which focuses on enabling cost-effective digital media receivers.

The transition to remote work has brought challenges to product-based IT companies. “Training clients to become adept at using our products has now shifted online, which has brought in a set of challenges. Acquiring new customers is another issue. A recent survey found that cross-selling by companies could be the solution to this. This concept is yet to gain traction in our work culture. Companies using their presence in certain markets to promote others’ products is a mutually advantageous set-up,” said Josemone K K, CEO of Grandtrust InfoTech Private Limited.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
IT sector Pandemic
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new COVID Care Centre set up in Tumakuru. (Photo| EPS)
Inside India's largest COVID-19 care centre which has 10,100 beds
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp