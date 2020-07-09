ACEP intermediate programme launched

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The online athletes coaching and education programme(ACEP) for intermediate level trainees organized by Sports Authority of India (SAI) with Athletics Federation of India 9AFI) was launched on Wednesday by SAI Lakshmibai National College of Physical Education (LNCPE), Kariavattom. The programme is aimed at educating athletes of the country in the age group of 14 to 18 years. The programme was inaugurated by Adille Sumariwalla , president, Athletics Federation of India. SAI LNCPE Principal G Kishore welcomed the participants and dignitaries.

The e-learning programme further included interactive sessions with young athletes about their techniques and how to develop their overall physical Skills and mental abilities. The contents of the webinar was developed by eminent coaches, sports scientists, high-performance directors and high-performance managers of SAI and AFI. Joy Joseph, Programme Director & Chief Coach at SAI LNCPE proposed the vote of thanks. Former national coach NV Nishad Kumar and Jayaraman, Assistant Professor & Athletic Coach, SAI LNCPE were also present.