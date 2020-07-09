STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Despite preparations, virtual classes taking a toll on teachers

There is no means to make sure that children are doing their own home work. The imited time also prevents teachers from reaching out to each child

Published: 09th July 2020 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2020 01:59 PM   |  A+A-

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: Even as virtual classes are going full steam ahead with the schools completing portions and conducting tests, teachers are finding online teaching taxing and unsatisfactory. The classes have especially taken a toll on those who teach lower primary sections.“In a classroom, it is difficult to hold the attention of students for more than 20 minutes. The situation is unimaginable during online classes, where we are just images on a screen,” said Neeraja Mathew, a teacher. According to her, the teachers have to put five hours worth of efforts for a 40-minute online class.

“We have no means to know whether the student has followed the concept. There is the option of asking questions. But the limited time makes it impossible to reach out to each child,” she said. Teachers can monitor coursework of children in a classroom. Online,   this can only be done by sending notes that need to be copied to the notebooks over WhatsApp.  “There is no way to know whether the students are completing the notes,” said Sheetal Nair, who teaches Class III  in a prominent school in the city. “Of course, we ask the parents to scan and send  the completed work. On many occasions, we have come across cases where the elder siblings of the students did their work,” said Sheetal. 

Also, there is the question of transparency when it comes to tests, she said. According to her, in many cases, parents help their children too. “We know this because we have taught nearly all the students in classrooms and know their strengths and weaknesses,” she said. Another issue is that of parents attending online classes. “Many times we have come across students switching off their videos. Upon  enquiring, we came to know that it were the parents who were attending the classes,” she said.

“They say that they have to go to offices and can’t leave the children with gadgets unsupervised. As a solution, they attend the classes and then teach their children. We couldn’t blame them,” said Sheetal.
Nimmy A, another teacher, said with many areas being declared containment zones, teachers from such places are forced to take classes from their homes. “We have to save the sessions and send them to the school authorities as proof of our work. However, this can’t be done on smartphones. I had to buy a laptop for a high price as I was forced to work from home after the area where I live was declared a containment zone,” Nimmy said. Financially, it is a huge strain, Sheetal said.

According to Noufal K M, who teaches Class I and has been featured on the KITE Victers channel, the situation was easy in the initial days of the classes. “The portions were not tough and the parents could manage the worksheets provided by the teachers via WhatsApp. However, as the lessons progressed, we could identify a big drop in enthusiasm, especially that of the parents,” he said. There needs to be a module that will help the parents in getting the students complete the worksheets, he said. “Otherwise the entire initiative will fall flat,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for COVID-19 testing at a containment zone in Patiala Wednesday July 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)
50,000 more doctors needed to reduce COVID-19 deaths: Dr Devi Shetty
Coronavirus cannot survive temperatures above 70°C, so by making the filter temperature far hotter, researchers said they were able to kill the virus instantly. (Photo | www.webmd.com)
Researchers claim their air filter ‘catches and kills’ coronavirus instantly
For representational purposes
Clinical trials for Ayurvedic medicine for Covid-19 to be initiated in India, US
Delhi AIIMS (File photo | EPS)
AIIMS: Bodies swapped, Covid victim cremated by another family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump always had a xenophobic narrative: Graduates criticize US international students policy
A medic during collection of samples for COVID-19 diagnosis via rapid-antigen testing.(Photo | PTI)
Encouraging fall in Chennai's COVID-19 positivity rate, but can the trend hold?
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp