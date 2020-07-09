Despite preparations, virtual classes taking a toll on teachers

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Even as virtual classes are going full steam ahead with the schools completing portions and conducting tests, teachers are finding online teaching taxing and unsatisfactory. The classes have especially taken a toll on those who teach lower primary sections.“In a classroom, it is difficult to hold the attention of students for more than 20 minutes. The situation is unimaginable during online classes, where we are just images on a screen,” said Neeraja Mathew, a teacher. According to her, the teachers have to put five hours worth of efforts for a 40-minute online class.

“We have no means to know whether the student has followed the concept. There is the option of asking questions. But the limited time makes it impossible to reach out to each child,” she said. Teachers can monitor coursework of children in a classroom. Online, this can only be done by sending notes that need to be copied to the notebooks over WhatsApp. “There is no way to know whether the students are completing the notes,” said Sheetal Nair, who teaches Class III in a prominent school in the city. “Of course, we ask the parents to scan and send the completed work. On many occasions, we have come across cases where the elder siblings of the students did their work,” said Sheetal.

Also, there is the question of transparency when it comes to tests, she said. According to her, in many cases, parents help their children too. “We know this because we have taught nearly all the students in classrooms and know their strengths and weaknesses,” she said. Another issue is that of parents attending online classes. “Many times we have come across students switching off their videos. Upon enquiring, we came to know that it were the parents who were attending the classes,” she said.

“They say that they have to go to offices and can’t leave the children with gadgets unsupervised. As a solution, they attend the classes and then teach their children. We couldn’t blame them,” said Sheetal.

Nimmy A, another teacher, said with many areas being declared containment zones, teachers from such places are forced to take classes from their homes. “We have to save the sessions and send them to the school authorities as proof of our work. However, this can’t be done on smartphones. I had to buy a laptop for a high price as I was forced to work from home after the area where I live was declared a containment zone,” Nimmy said. Financially, it is a huge strain, Sheetal said.

According to Noufal K M, who teaches Class I and has been featured on the KITE Victers channel, the situation was easy in the initial days of the classes. “The portions were not tough and the parents could manage the worksheets provided by the teachers via WhatsApp. However, as the lessons progressed, we could identify a big drop in enthusiasm, especially that of the parents,” he said. There needs to be a module that will help the parents in getting the students complete the worksheets, he said. “Otherwise the entire initiative will fall flat,” he added.