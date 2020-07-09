STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rap kid is back in the game

Aditi Nair, aka Rap Kid, one of the youngest rappers from the state, has released new songs during lockdown

Published: 09th July 2020

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI: Aditi Nair R, one of the youngest rappers from the state who entered India Book of Records  as a rising music sensation. Her earlier Boom Boom Click, and lockdown releases ‘Freedom Bird’; ‘Feel free to Dream’, and ‘Everybody Goes’ have now been released on Youtube and Spotify. “I have been writing and composing songs since I was six years old. I have written around 82 songs but never got an opportunity to launch it.

The lockdown was an opportunity to work on those,” she said. ‘Feel Free to Dream’ has verses in 25 languages, both national and international. “In the five minute something track, the word ‘Dream’ has been used in 25 different languages. The idea was suggested by one of my video directors,” shares the 15-year-old.

The young artist was also one among the eight hip-hop talents from Kerala to feature on the online rap event ‘Lockdown Rap Cypher’ produced by producer Dan Pearson recently. “It was very exciting and featured many regional hip hop artists like Sai, G.I.A, Chaathan, VENOMISS, and Fura,” says Aditi. Aditi is familiar with Carnatic music from a tender age. “My mother says that I started humming when I was around one-and-a-half years old. When I turned five, I was taught Carnatic music. However, after my first English cover song ‘Top of the World’ by Carpenters, I was more inclined to western music,” she recalls.

A student of Kendriya Vidyalaya AFS, Akkulam, Aditi just completed her board exams. “Everyone in my family has been very supportive. There is no schedule that I follow for my music. When I think of a verse, I write it down,” she says, talking about juggling studies and her passion for music. Apart from music, Aditi is also an ardent reader. The ‘Rap Kid’ (her screen name) is awaiting the release of the Malayalam film ‘Kilometers & Kilometers’, for which she has sung playback.

