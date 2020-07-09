Restrictions at fishing harbours in Ernakulam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In view of the increase in Covid-19 infection through local contacts in the district, the fisheries department has imposed restrictions across harbours. As Munambam and Chellanam harbours have been closed, there was a crowd at Kalamukku fishing harbour in Vypin which prompted the department to enforce social distancing norms.“Fishermen from Alappuzha and neighbouring places were arriving at Kalamukku for the past one week which led to crowding at the harbour. Fishermen at Kalamukku had stopped venturing into the sea for the past two days due to fear of infection. So we have decided to allow only fishermen from Vypin to use Kalamukku harbour,” fisheries deputy director Maja Jose told TNIE.

Meanwhile, sources said there is an increase in the presence of traditional fishermen from Tamil Nadu in Kerala waters since the trawl ban began on June 9. Fishermen from Kanyakumari district have been fishing in the coastal waters from Vizhinjam to Ponnani coast for past one month. It is said that these fishermen sell their catch to their counterparts in Kerala.“We are concerned about the infection through contact as we cannot check whether these fishermen come from the containment zones in Tamil Nadu. We have issued instructions to strengthen vigil and sansitise fishermen,” said an officer.