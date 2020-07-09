Special medical team to identify sources of infection in Ernakulam district

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The health department decided to form a special medical team to identify the sources of infection of seven persons who had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier even as the district reported 16 new cases on Wednesday. Among the new patients, nine were infected through local transmission.The local transmission cases include a 49-year-old close relative of Mulavukad native, who tested positive on July 6, and three close relatives, aged 90, 50 and 33 years, of a Chellanam native who was confirmed with the infection on July 3. A 43-year-old Maradu native, who was in the contact list of the Kadavanthra native who tested positive on July 4, and a 38-year-old and a 72-year-old man in the contact list of a Thevara native who was confirmed with the infection on July 6, also tested positive.

Raising concerns for the health department, a 59-year-old Edathala native who is a shop keeper near Aluva pump junction and a 64-year-old Kadungalloor native who owns a stationery-cum-tea shop near the Aluva railway station also tested positive.“We are preparing the contact list of those who tested positive on Wednesday. The Kadungalloor native’s son had arrived from abroad on June 14 and after both of them developed symptoms of Covid, their samples were tested. The elder man’s sample tested positive,” said a health official.

“The Alangad native who tested positive on Tuesday runs a shop next to this person’s tea shop. Aluva market has already been closed and all necessary preventive measures have been taken,” said the official.

The remaining seven new patients had arrived from foreign countries or other states. They are a 46-year-old Puthenvelikkara native who came from Bengaluru on July 1; a 45-year-old Maharashtra native who arrived from Mumbai on June 5; two Pallipuram natives aged 17 and 48 years, who came from Kuwait on June 18; a 24-year-old Kunnathunadu native who arrived from Chennai on June 19; a 26-year-old Bihar native who came from Chennai on June 22; and a 34-year-old Chhattisgarh native who arrived from Raipur on June 6.Around 13 persons recovered from the illness on the day. A total of 215 people are undergoing treatment in the district.