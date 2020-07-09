STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Strict action against those violating lockdown norms in containment zones

Besides, police also recommended suspension of driving licences and permits of vehicles involved in unnecessary travel violating the norms.

Published: 09th July 2020 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2020 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

Customers crowd a shop in Kochi , A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Rural police will initiate stringent action against those violating lockdown norms in the areas which have been declared as Covid-19 containment zones. The action comes in the wake of increasing numbers of containment zones within rural police limits. So far 15 areas have been declared containment zones.

Additional police personnel have been deployed at   entry points of these zones. Besides, the entry of those from outside the zones has been strictly prohibited. Police are conducting frequent patrolling in the areas. “In the wake of the rise in containment zones in rural police limits, we will initiate stringent measures,” said Rural SP K Karthik. Police have already begun cancelling the licence of shops which flouted the lockdown norms.

Besides, police also recommended suspension of driving licences and permits of vehicles involved in unnecessary travel violating the norms. Twenty persons were booked on Wednesday under Epidemic Diseases Ordinance 2020 for not wearing masks. Besides, 13 persons were booked for lockdown violations and two were arrested in connection with this. Six vehicles have been seized.

Meanwhile, City Police launched ‘Amrutham,’ a home delivery service for residents of containment zones. Those residing in containment zones need only send an audio, video or text message to Amrutham’s number: 8590202073 and police will deliver the goods and medicines to their homes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
lockdown containment zones
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for COVID-19 testing at a containment zone in Patiala Wednesday July 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)
50,000 more doctors needed to reduce COVID-19 deaths: Dr Devi Shetty
Coronavirus cannot survive temperatures above 70°C, so by making the filter temperature far hotter, researchers said they were able to kill the virus instantly. (Photo | www.webmd.com)
Researchers claim their air filter ‘catches and kills’ coronavirus instantly
For representational purposes
Clinical trials for Ayurvedic medicine for Covid-19 to be initiated in India, US
Delhi AIIMS (File photo | EPS)
AIIMS: Bodies swapped, Covid victim cremated by another family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump always had a xenophobic narrative: Graduates criticize US international students policy
A medic during collection of samples for COVID-19 diagnosis via rapid-antigen testing.(Photo | PTI)
Encouraging fall in Chennai's COVID-19 positivity rate, but can the trend hold?
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp