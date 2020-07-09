Strict action against those violating lockdown norms in containment zones

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Rural police will initiate stringent action against those violating lockdown norms in the areas which have been declared as Covid-19 containment zones. The action comes in the wake of increasing numbers of containment zones within rural police limits. So far 15 areas have been declared containment zones.

Additional police personnel have been deployed at entry points of these zones. Besides, the entry of those from outside the zones has been strictly prohibited. Police are conducting frequent patrolling in the areas. “In the wake of the rise in containment zones in rural police limits, we will initiate stringent measures,” said Rural SP K Karthik. Police have already begun cancelling the licence of shops which flouted the lockdown norms.

Besides, police also recommended suspension of driving licences and permits of vehicles involved in unnecessary travel violating the norms. Twenty persons were booked on Wednesday under Epidemic Diseases Ordinance 2020 for not wearing masks. Besides, 13 persons were booked for lockdown violations and two were arrested in connection with this. Six vehicles have been seized.

Meanwhile, City Police launched ‘Amrutham,’ a home delivery service for residents of containment zones. Those residing in containment zones need only send an audio, video or text message to Amrutham’s number: 8590202073 and police will deliver the goods and medicines to their homes.