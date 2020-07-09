STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Two depts at General Hospital shut after a patient tests Covid positive

According to sources, the patient was undergoing treatment for cardiac issues at the hospital.

Published: 09th July 2020 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2020 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

Health workers store a swab sample collected at a Covid-19 testing center. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI:=The General Hospital (GH) here, which had a complete staff change recently over Covid suspicion, suffered another setback as the cardiology and general medicine departments had to be shut after a patient tested Covid positive on Tuesday. Around 58 hospital employees have been quarantined. Earlier, when the 64-year-old woman from Chellanam tested positive, over 70 employees were quarantined.

“In the cardiology ICU and general medicine wards, there are patients and we have quarantined them there itself as we cannot shift them anywhere else. Since their swabs can be tested only after seven days, they will be quarantined here till then. Therefore, we have decided to suspend all operations of cardiology and general wards. No admissions will take place till further notice,” said Dr Cyriac P J, RMO of General Hospital.

According to sources, the patient was undergoing treatment for cardiac issues at the hospital. After he tested positive, he was shifted to Kalamassery Medical College Hospital (KMCH).There are 18 patients in the cardiology ICU and 22 patients in the general medicine wards. With the cardiac wing of General Hospital shut, the demand to facilitate treatment for non-Covid patients at KMCH has strengthened. “Since the cardiology wing is closed at GH, where will a common man with cardiac issues go for treatment.

A minimum of `2 lakh to `2.5 lakh will be charged for an angiogram at a private hospital,” said Dr Sanil Kumar, a member of the Krishna Iyer Movement, who had written a letter to the chief minister seeking to reopen KMCH for non-Covid patients as well. Recently, the Kerala Government Medical College Teachers Association (KGMCTA) had also demanded the opening of KMC to non-Covid patients.
“More facilities like at CIAL convention centre and Rajiv Gandhi Indoor stadium should come up for treating Covid patients with mild symptoms so that KMCH can function for non-Covid patients as well,” said Dr Sanil.However, Minister V S Sunil Kumar, who is in charge of Covid fight in the district said that alternative arrangements for more staff at GH will be facilitated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for COVID-19 testing at a containment zone in Patiala Wednesday July 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)
50,000 more doctors needed to reduce COVID-19 deaths: Dr Devi Shetty
Coronavirus cannot survive temperatures above 70°C, so by making the filter temperature far hotter, researchers said they were able to kill the virus instantly. (Photo | www.webmd.com)
Researchers claim their air filter ‘catches and kills’ coronavirus instantly
For representational purposes
Clinical trials for Ayurvedic medicine for Covid-19 to be initiated in India, US
Delhi AIIMS (File photo | EPS)
AIIMS: Bodies swapped, Covid victim cremated by another family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump always had a xenophobic narrative: Graduates criticize US international students policy
A medic during collection of samples for COVID-19 diagnosis via rapid-antigen testing.(Photo | PTI)
Encouraging fall in Chennai's COVID-19 positivity rate, but can the trend hold?
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp