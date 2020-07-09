Two depts at General Hospital shut after a patient tests Covid positive

By Express News Service

KOCHI:=The General Hospital (GH) here, which had a complete staff change recently over Covid suspicion, suffered another setback as the cardiology and general medicine departments had to be shut after a patient tested Covid positive on Tuesday. Around 58 hospital employees have been quarantined. Earlier, when the 64-year-old woman from Chellanam tested positive, over 70 employees were quarantined.

“In the cardiology ICU and general medicine wards, there are patients and we have quarantined them there itself as we cannot shift them anywhere else. Since their swabs can be tested only after seven days, they will be quarantined here till then. Therefore, we have decided to suspend all operations of cardiology and general wards. No admissions will take place till further notice,” said Dr Cyriac P J, RMO of General Hospital.

According to sources, the patient was undergoing treatment for cardiac issues at the hospital. After he tested positive, he was shifted to Kalamassery Medical College Hospital (KMCH).There are 18 patients in the cardiology ICU and 22 patients in the general medicine wards. With the cardiac wing of General Hospital shut, the demand to facilitate treatment for non-Covid patients at KMCH has strengthened. “Since the cardiology wing is closed at GH, where will a common man with cardiac issues go for treatment.

A minimum of `2 lakh to `2.5 lakh will be charged for an angiogram at a private hospital,” said Dr Sanil Kumar, a member of the Krishna Iyer Movement, who had written a letter to the chief minister seeking to reopen KMCH for non-Covid patients as well. Recently, the Kerala Government Medical College Teachers Association (KGMCTA) had also demanded the opening of KMC to non-Covid patients.

“More facilities like at CIAL convention centre and Rajiv Gandhi Indoor stadium should come up for treating Covid patients with mild symptoms so that KMCH can function for non-Covid patients as well,” said Dr Sanil.However, Minister V S Sunil Kumar, who is in charge of Covid fight in the district said that alternative arrangements for more staff at GH will be facilitated.