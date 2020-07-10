Crowding forces closure of Kalamukku harbour

By Express News Service

KOCHI: District Collector S Suhas on Thursday ordered the closure of the Kalamukku fishing harbour at Vypeen as people crowded the harbour, throwing social distancing norms to the wind.

With this, all fishing harbours are now closed in the district. Kalamukku was the lone harbour operating here as Chellanam and Munambam harbours were closed last week after the area was declared containment zone.

As the trawling ban came into force on June 9, Thoppumpady harbour, where mechanised boats operate, was closed till July 31.

Since harbours in Alappuzha were closed, fishermen from the neighbouring district have been thronging Kalamukku harbour for the past few days. This led to crowding and the fisheries department announced on Wednesday that only local fishermen will be allowed to operate from the harbour.

However, a group of fishermen from Alappuzha came to Kalamukku on Thursday morning and protested against the decision. This prompted the district administration to close the harbour.

“Kalamukku was allowed to function as there were only limited number of fishermen operating out of here. But as boats from Alappuzha arrived, there was a heavy rush at the harbour and local fishermen had voiced concerns about the situation,” said M S Saju, joint director, fisheries department central region.

Though fishermen unions have been pleading with their ilk to strictly follow social distancing norms, it could not be enforced properly as auctioneers were inviting fishermen from neighbouring districts to Kalamukku.

“We have issued strict guidelines to fishermen to follow social distancing norms, but it is a tough task to enforce it,” said P V Janardhanan, state president, traditional fishermen’s association.