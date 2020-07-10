Ernakulam braces for Covid spike with additional hospital infra

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: As fears of community transmission are abound in Kochi with a spurt in local contact cases, the district administration is marshalling resources to tackle a potentially worse coronavirus situation.

Officials are taking stock of hospital beds, ICUs and ventilators which can be swung into action at short notice amid a growing worry that the facilities earmarked so far may prove insufficient if cases spike at the rate observed in metros like Chennai, Mumbai and Delhi. Health department sources said 3,700 hospital beds, 80 ICU beds and around 30 ventilators have so far been identified for use here. The district administration is set to increase the facilities in tune with the rise in cases.

The focus is on setting up Covid-19 First-Line Treatment Centres (FLTCs) — to admit asymptomatic patients or those with mild symptoms — so that only those in critical conditions are admitted to Covid hospitals.

“FLTCs will be opened according to the rise in cases in the city. Now we are in the second stage, when active cases remain between 50 and 300. The facilities required for the third phase — when active cases range from 300 to 600 — will be arranged when the cases near 250,” a health official said. District Collector S Suhas said the administration is planning to open five more FLTCs at the block panchayat level.“We have identified the buildings and arrangements are being made,” he said.

While around 2,400 beds were identified earlier, sources said major hospitals in the city together could devote around 500 ICU beds and 50 ventilators for Covid care. Experts estimate that around 80 per cent of patients at each stage will have mild symptoms while just five percent will have severe illness requiring ICU care and ventilator support.

“Without including private hospitals, the government will not be able to win the battle against Covid,” said Dr Anup R Warrier, infectious diseases expert. “But the strategy of roping in all hospitals together is not going to do any good because the major challenge will be not to mix up Covid and non-Covid patients. Ventilators in two or three major private hospitals would be set aside exclusively for Covid patients so that non-Covid patients can be referred to other hospitals in a worst-case scenario.”

Minister V S Sunil Kumar, who is in charge of the Covid fight in the district, said steps were taken to keep community spread at bay.“There is no community spread in the district so far, and as of now, there is no need for any lockdown,” he said.