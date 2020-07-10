STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Panic grips Chellanam

Declaring Chellanam panchayat as containment zone has come as a blow to the residents, mostly fisherfolk, who were already in dire straits

Published: 10th July 2020 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2020 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

The road towards Chellanam Harbour being blocked after it was declared Containment Zone , Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The thousands of fisher families at Chellanam have been in penury for the last few months. Ever since the lockdown was declared, survival has been at stake for the community in the coastal area. Now, declaration of Chellanam panchayat as a containment zone has only added to their woes.The Chellanam harbour was declared a containment zone on July 3 after the wife of a fisherman tested positive for Covid-19, disrupting the sole livelihood of thousands of families in the region. The panchayat has a total of 12 cases till now.

“We are struggling. There had already been a scarcity of fish since the beginning of the year. The lockdown in March put a complete stop to all our activities. The restriction came in the midst of the peak fishing season. Fishermen going out in small country boats get a good catch in June, July and August, sustaining them for the rest of the year. That has come to a halt. Our woes are compounded by the frequent sea attacks in the region,” said Charles George, state president, Kerala Matsyathozhilali Aikya Vedi.
While the state in the 52-day trawling ban period, which will last till July 30, it is not applicable for fishers who use motorised and mechanised traditional canoes, who make up the majority of fishermen in Chellanam.

‘Food kits alone won’t help’
The only solution in this situation is a fish famine financial package, the community demands. “We have been raising this demand for the last few years due to the decline in marine wealth because of climatic changes. Food kits are not a solution. This year too, there has been no significant catch of sardines and mackerels. This scarcity severely affected inboard boat operators who sustain themselves solely on these varieties. There are many struggling to pay off debts or rents for their fishing equipment,” added Charles George.

The panchayat authorities are doing whatever little they can, including distributing food kits to families in quarantine. “We are making arrangements for mobile testing units in collaboration with the district health department,” said Mercy Josy, Chellanam panchayat president.

Panic grips people
As more and more people go into quarantine, there is increasing fear among residents. Essential services such as grocery stores visited by Covid-19 patients have been closed down. “Since fishing is an activity that brings together people from different parts, there are chances of high rates of transmission among us. Even with social distancing protocols in place, the activities at the harbour bring together traders, fishermen and other associated workers, increasing chances of transmission. Many cases remain asymptomatic adding to the worry,” said P T George, a ward member and fisherman.

Authorities pitch in 
The panchayat authorities are doing whatever little they can, including distributing food kits to families in quarantine. “We are making arrangements for mobile testing units in collaboration with the district health department,” said Mercy Josy, Chellanam panchayat president. However, the fisherfolk think such temporary solutions are of little help for the community. They think only a financial package can help them survive the penury.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for COVID-19 testing at a containment zone in Patiala Wednesday July 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)
50,000 more doctors needed to reduce COVID-19 deaths: Dr Devi Shetty
Coronavirus cannot survive temperatures above 70°C, so by making the filter temperature far hotter, researchers said they were able to kill the virus instantly. (Photo | www.webmd.com)
Researchers claim their air filter ‘catches and kills’ coronavirus instantly
For representational purposes
Clinical trials for Ayurvedic medicine for Covid-19 to be initiated in India, US
Delhi AIIMS (File photo | EPS)
AIIMS: Bodies swapped, Covid victim cremated by another family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gaffar at Punajanur village in Chamarajanagar district | EXPRESS
Meet the Karnataka man who lost his hand to Veerappan’s bullet
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump always had a xenophobic narrative: Graduates criticize US international students policy
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp