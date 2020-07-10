Panic grips Chellanam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The thousands of fisher families at Chellanam have been in penury for the last few months. Ever since the lockdown was declared, survival has been at stake for the community in the coastal area. Now, declaration of Chellanam panchayat as a containment zone has only added to their woes.The Chellanam harbour was declared a containment zone on July 3 after the wife of a fisherman tested positive for Covid-19, disrupting the sole livelihood of thousands of families in the region. The panchayat has a total of 12 cases till now.

“We are struggling. There had already been a scarcity of fish since the beginning of the year. The lockdown in March put a complete stop to all our activities. The restriction came in the midst of the peak fishing season. Fishermen going out in small country boats get a good catch in June, July and August, sustaining them for the rest of the year. That has come to a halt. Our woes are compounded by the frequent sea attacks in the region,” said Charles George, state president, Kerala Matsyathozhilali Aikya Vedi.

While the state in the 52-day trawling ban period, which will last till July 30, it is not applicable for fishers who use motorised and mechanised traditional canoes, who make up the majority of fishermen in Chellanam.

‘Food kits alone won’t help’

The only solution in this situation is a fish famine financial package, the community demands. “We have been raising this demand for the last few years due to the decline in marine wealth because of climatic changes. Food kits are not a solution. This year too, there has been no significant catch of sardines and mackerels. This scarcity severely affected inboard boat operators who sustain themselves solely on these varieties. There are many struggling to pay off debts or rents for their fishing equipment,” added Charles George.

The panchayat authorities are doing whatever little they can, including distributing food kits to families in quarantine. “We are making arrangements for mobile testing units in collaboration with the district health department,” said Mercy Josy, Chellanam panchayat president.

Panic grips people

As more and more people go into quarantine, there is increasing fear among residents. Essential services such as grocery stores visited by Covid-19 patients have been closed down. “Since fishing is an activity that brings together people from different parts, there are chances of high rates of transmission among us. Even with social distancing protocols in place, the activities at the harbour bring together traders, fishermen and other associated workers, increasing chances of transmission. Many cases remain asymptomatic adding to the worry,” said P T George, a ward member and fisherman.

Authorities pitch in

