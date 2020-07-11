19-year-old nabbed for lifting vehicles

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After being on the run for weeks, the main accused in several theft cases registered in the district was nabbed on Friday. Vibin, 19, of Kamakshi in Idukki, who is the son of notorious thief Kamakshi Biju is the arrested. On June 9, Vibin and his accomplices Mahesh, Suresh and Binu stole a Honda Activa from Vyloppilly lane in Kaloor. Though they tried to sell the vehicle in Idukki, they failed to get any buyers, said the police.

“They stashed the vehicle in a godown in Kattappana and later stole a jeep from Murikkassery. While returning, the gang was intercepted by police officers during a vehicle inspection at Peruvanthanam,” said an official.However, Vibin fled and went into hiding. “He had been living in Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur since then,” said the officer. He came here recently and was found by police while he was planning to steal another vehicle near Pullepady bridge, said the officer. “Though Vibin tried to escape, he was nabbed,” said the cops. Vibin had been lodged in Kakkanad jail in connection with another case and was released just two months ago.