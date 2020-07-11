Alarming! 15 fresh cases of local transmission recorded in Ernakulam district

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Raising concerns, the district on Friday witnessed a jump in local transmission of Covid-19 with 15 out of 20 new patients getting infected through local contact.Among the 15 are a 52-year-old Aluva woman who works in Thrissur (source of infection unknown), a 45-year-old close relative of the Thrikkakara native who had tested positive on July 4, a 26-year-old from Chellanam who is in the contact list of the 61-year-old Chellanam native who tested positive on July 7.

Four people in the contact list of the Alangad native who tested positive on July 7 have confirmed positive. There are a 54-year-old Edathala native, a 38-year-old Vazhakulam native, a 50 year-old Chengamanad native and 40-year-old Keezhmadu native. Some of them are colleagues of the Alangad native while some run commercial establishments in Aluva.

Six people in the contact list of the Choornikkara native who tested positive on July 7 have been infected. They are a 51-year-old Kadungalloor native, a 54-year-old Karumalloor native, a 49-year-old Sreemoolanagaram native, a 39-year-old Keezhmadu native, a 46-year-old Malayattoor native and a 33-year-old Vadakkekara native. “A majority of them are headload workers at Aluva market. We are tracking their contacts,” said a health official.

Also testing positive on the day were a 52-year-old Tripunithura native who is the principal of an Aluva school and a 25-year-old from the same family. The source of infection is unknown.The remaining five new Covid-19 cases are those who came from other countries and states. Five persons recovered.

Source of infection unknown in 14 cases so far: Collector

Kochi: District Collector S Suhas on Friday said strict enforcement drives were being held in areas declared as Covid clusters. He said this during a state-level review meet chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Cases of local transmission so far include 15 people from Ernakulam market, nine from Chellanam and 27 from Aluva market. Nearly 337 people are in the primary contact list of various patients from the market. Though just one person tested positive in Munambam, there are several people in the person’s contact list and the region is under close watch. Source of infection remains unknown in 14 cases, he said.

Trouble in Aluva

Kochi: All remaining divisions of Aluva municipality were declared containment zones on Friday, following the rise in Covid-19 cases in the district. A few divisions of the local body had been marked as containment zones previously. Division 27 (Fort Kochi Veli) of Kochi Corporation was removed from the list of containment zones.

229 people are under treatment for Covid-19 in the district.

New containment zones

Ward 14

Chengamanad panchayat

Ward 4

Karumalloor panchayat

Ward 4

Sreemoolanagaram panchayat

Ward 2

Edathala panchayat

Ward 19

Vazhakkulam panchayat

Ward 13

Neeleswaram panchayat

Ward 15

Vadakkekara panchayat

Division 35

Tripunithura municipality

Dwarai Swamy Iyer Road under Div 65 of Kochi Corp

All wards

Keezhmadu panchayat