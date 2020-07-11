STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Alarming! 15 fresh cases of local transmission recorded in Ernakulam district

Of the 15, six and four people are in contact lists of Choornikkara and Alangad patients, respectively | 20 new cases recorded on the day | Five persons recover

Published: 11th July 2020 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2020 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

A barricade set up at New Colony Road in Palarivattom to prevent movement of people. Similar scenes can be seen at all areas marked as Covid-19 containment zones. In some places, police personnel are also deployed | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Raising concerns, the district on Friday witnessed a jump in local transmission of Covid-19 with 15 out of 20 new patients getting infected through local contact.Among the 15 are a 52-year-old Aluva woman who works in Thrissur (source of infection unknown), a 45-year-old close relative of the Thrikkakara native who had tested positive on July 4, a 26-year-old from Chellanam who is in the contact list of the 61-year-old Chellanam native who tested positive on July 7.

Four people in the contact list of the Alangad native who tested positive on July 7 have confirmed positive. There are a 54-year-old Edathala native, a 38-year-old Vazhakulam native, a 50 year-old Chengamanad native and 40-year-old Keezhmadu native. Some of them are colleagues of the Alangad native while some run commercial establishments in Aluva. 

Six people in the contact list of the Choornikkara native who tested positive on July 7 have been infected. They are a 51-year-old Kadungalloor native, a 54-year-old Karumalloor native, a 49-year-old Sreemoolanagaram native, a 39-year-old Keezhmadu native, a 46-year-old Malayattoor native and a 33-year-old Vadakkekara native. “A majority of them are headload workers at Aluva market. We are tracking their contacts,” said a health official. 

Also testing positive on the day were a 52-year-old Tripunithura native who is the principal of an Aluva school and a 25-year-old from the same family. The source of infection is unknown.The remaining five new Covid-19 cases are those who came from other countries and states. Five persons recovered. 

Source of infection unknown in 14 cases so far: Collector
Kochi: District Collector S Suhas on Friday said strict enforcement drives were being held in areas declared as Covid clusters. He said this during a state-level review meet chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.  Cases of local transmission so far include 15 people from Ernakulam market, nine from Chellanam and 27 from Aluva market. Nearly 337 people are in the primary contact list of various patients from the market. Though just one person tested positive in Munambam, there are several people in the person’s contact list and the region is under close watch. Source of infection remains unknown in 14 cases, he said.

Trouble in Aluva
Kochi: All remaining divisions of Aluva municipality were declared containment zones on Friday, following the rise in Covid-19 cases in the district. A few divisions of the local body had been marked as containment zones previously. Division 27 (Fort Kochi Veli) of Kochi Corporation was removed from the list of containment zones. 

229 people are under treatment for Covid-19 in the district.

New containment zones

Ward 14
Chengamanad panchayat
Ward 4
Karumalloor panchayat
Ward 4 
Sreemoolanagaram panchayat
Ward 2 
Edathala panchayat
Ward 19 
Vazhakkulam panchayat
Ward 13 
Neeleswaram panchayat
Ward 15 
Vadakkekara panchayat
Division 35 
Tripunithura municipality 
Dwarai Swamy Iyer Road under Div 65 of Kochi Corp
All wards 
Keezhmadu panchayat

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp