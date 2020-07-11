Guiding voice

CYNTHIA CHANDRAN By

Express News Service

KOCHI: SR Akshay Krishna, a visually impaired student of SMV Government Model Higher Secondary School, Thiruvananthapuram is quite thrilled about his SSLC result—‘A’ plus in all the subjects. Akshay is indebted to Aksharanadam, a WhatsApp-based radio platform for the visually impaired for his victory. Launched by S S Rajaneesh, an IT teacher at the Government School for the Visually Impaired, Thiruvananthapuram, the app converts even academic journals for tenth grade for visually impaired students.

Akshay, who originally belongs to Dhanuvachapuram in Thiruvananthapuram, says that Aksharanadam opened new vistas for him, where he could listen to the day’s news, read general knowledge, articles, poems and stories.

Thanks to the 110 plus members or rather ‘voice donors’ on board, students like Akshay are able to broaden their horizon of opportunities. Rajaneesh, who is visually challenged himself, edits the voice clips he receives, and posts it in the WhatsApp group. Rajaneesh started the group three years ago, and it has now evolved into a major support group for the visually impaired community across the state.

“Off late, PSC Bulletin is also being read out to help students excel in competitive examinations. Well-wishers from all walks of life, both inside India and abroad, have been regularly contributing,” says 39-year-old Rajaneesh.He is being supported by K R Raghunathan Nair, the vice chairman of the platform and former headmaster of his alma mater, Government School for the Visually Impaired. Prof V Umajyothi, head of the department of economics, College for Women, Thiruvananthapuram. Is the chief patron. It was Umajyothi who named the group Aksharanadam, meaning ‘eternal voice’. “Only the visually impaired will understand the value of sound.

On Teachers Day, I had taken a few of my colleagues to the Government School for the Visually Impaired. Instead of teaching them, we returned to the college learning a lot from them. What I love about Aksharanadam is the unconditional offering it provides”, said Umajyothi. One of her students, Sadiya, a final year BA Economics student, updates audio clippings of the day’s news from a leading vernacular daily. A resident of Kaliyikkavila, Sadiya often doesn’t get the newspaper before dawn.

So she travels to a place nearby and collects the newspaper, so her visually impaired friends can have the information in time. Scores of visually impaired students are waiting for the triple lockdown to be lifted in the capital city, so they can receive prizes for light music, classical music, recitation and storytelling competitions held for the sub-junior and senior students. Rajaneesh is currently trying to set up a permanent office cum recording studio for Aksharanadam. You may get in touch with him on +919496365507.