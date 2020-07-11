STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Identifying mental illnesses is equally important

According to Dr Arun B Nair, psychiatrist, Govt Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, parents often tend to trivialise mental issues in children.

Published: 11th July 2020 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2020 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

Depression

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Meera Suresh
Express News Service

KOCHI: While familial and societal issues and related crisis play a major role in increased suicide rates among children, a significant number of cases can be attributed to unidentified mental health issues among children.  According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), over 50 per cent of mental illness begins before the age of 14 years of age while 75 per cent occur between 10 and 24 years of age. This makes early diagnosis and treatment extremely important.

According to Dr Arun B Nair, psychiatrist, Govt Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, parents often tend to trivialise mental issues in children. “When children express their concerns, many parents often dismiss it as mere feelings and ask them to ignore it. Mental illnesses are tangible realities, which need treatment. Many mental issues are caused by abnormal levels of neurotransmitters in the brain and we have medicines to rectify the abnormality. This can go a long way in avoiding suicides in children,” said the doctor.

Though the stigma associated with the disease prevents many from taking their children to the doctor, changes are visible. “In cities, people are taking mental issues seriously, thanks to awareness programmes. We have had many children turning up during the lockdown period with depression and OCD. That’s a good sign, however the same can’t be said for children in rural areas. Even the WHO agrees that suicides due to depression are preventable,” the doctor added.

As for treatment facilities, though there aren’t many specified child treatment centres in the state, every district hospital and medical colleges in the state has a psychiatrist trained to identify and treat childhood mental illnesses. Kerala is also the only state to have a District Mental Health Programme DMHP), under which a team of professionals visit the primary health centres once every month. “Just be enquiring the PHCs about the programme, anyone can avail the service of the DMHP,” added Dr Arun.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp