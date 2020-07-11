Recognition for Cochin Port Trust

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Nautical Institute (London) India SW Branch on Friday awarded a certificate of appreciation to Cochin Port Trust for its efforts in carrying out crew change of Indian seafarers in Cochin Port.The certificate was presented to M Beena IAS, chairperson, Cochin Port by Capt. Tom Joseph (president) and Capt. Vinod Naveen (secretary). Capt. J.J. Alapat, Deputy Conservator, Cochin Port Trust was present.

Beena said the crew change in the Covid-19 scenario was possible due to the cooperation of all the concerned agencies such as the Customs, Bureau of Immigration, Port Health Organisation, District Administration and Health Authorities and the Steamer Agents by implementing the guidelines of the DG Shipping and Ministry of Home Affairs.She said the great response by the shipping industry to choose to call Cochin Port is a sign of confidence in the port.