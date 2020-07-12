STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Marine Drive revamp: No clarity on restrooms

The current sorry state of toilets at the Marine Drive walkway| Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It’s been a year since the Kerala High Court directed the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) and the Kochi Corporation to improve the basic infrastructure and ensure the upkeep of the Marine Drive area, which used to attract over 3,000 visitors every week. Though the Cochin Smart City Mission Limited (CSML) has taken up the renovation project, many allege that the officials are not even ready to provide a temporary sanitation facility in the area.

“There will be a life after Covid-19 and people will come to the walkway again. Though we appreciate the CSML’s efforts to beautify the area, the negligence with regard to the renovation of bathrooms cannot be overlooked,” said Ranjit Thampy, the petitioner who had approached the High Court demanding the beautification of Marine Drive.

 The petitioner feels the walkway requires a minimum of six toilet stalls in the pay-and-use scheme. “It’s not just about building brand new toilets. The regular upkeep of the facility should be ensured with the help of a contractor,” he said.

Following court intervention, hawkers were permanently evicted and a proper police aid post was established at the walkway. The beautification work had also begun last month. Senior advocate Jaju Babu, the counsel of the petitioner, had earlier pointed out that incessant waterlogging, garbage piles, non-functional lights, and various other issues were ailing Kochi’s prime tourist destination. The final verdict on the case is yet to be pronounced.

