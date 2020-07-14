STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
District administration constitutes Rapid Response Team in Chellanam

Health workers store a swab sample collected at a Covid-19 testing center. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A day after the state government announced a 10-day triple lockdown in critical containment zones along the coastal belt, the district administration decided to constitute a Rapid Response Team (RRT) to deal with any kind of emergency at Chellanam.A meeting chaired by District Collector S Suhas, through videoconference, has decided to constitute the team which comprises the village officer, health officials and the police. The RRT will be under the control of the tahsildar.

“The Covid RRT will decide on movement/emergency exit from the critical containment zone. The team will also regulate the movement of goods vehicles and manpower intended to replenish the stocks of grocery, vegetables, meat shops, medical shops and other essential services,” reads the proceedings of the district collector.

Meanwhile, S Suhas directed the individuals, who visited the containment zone for commercial or social or individual reasons, to watch themselves and remain in self-quarantine for 14 days. “Some of the areas of the district have been declared containment zones as a preventive measaure to contain Covid  spread. It has come to our notice that guidelines and directions as per Covid protocol are not followed strictly in many places in the district. More stringent regulations and restrictions are needed to check local spread of disease,” said the collector.

