Eloor SHO, 3 cops quarantined after accused tests Covid positive

The Fire and Rescue Service personnel have disinfected the station.

Published: 14th July 2020 05:32 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A station house officer (SHO) and three civil police officers of Eloor police station have been placed under quarantine after a person arrested in connection with a ganja smuggling case tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.The police team arrested two persons for their involvement in ganja sales in Cherannelloor on Sunday. However, one of the accused, a native of Eloor, tested positive. Subsequently, the City Police Commissioner Vijay Sakhare directed the officials to go in quarantine. The other arrested person was tested negative for the disease.

The Fire and Rescue Service personnel have disinfected the station. The family members of the accused have also been put under surveillance. “In SHO’s absence, SI will be in charge. The station is now functioning as normal,” said a police officer.

Containment zone: Lulu Mall shuts down

Kochi: Lulu Mall, including Lulu Hypermarket, have been closed until further notice after the toll junction area at Edappally under the Kalamassery municipality was declared  a containment zone. However, Lulu authorities said the hypermarket will deliver online orders. 

10 repatriation flights expected to reach today

Kochi: As many as 2,310 expatriates are expected to reach Kochi airport in 10 flights on Tuesday. The arrivals will be from Dubai (Emirates and Air India Express), Male (Maldivian Airlines), Bahrain (Air India Express), Abu Dhabi (Air India Express) and Vancouver (Air India Express), besides two Fly Dubai services.

Two more wards declared containment zones
Kochi: The district administration on Monday declared wards 12 and 20 of Alangad panchayat containment zones. Wards 3, 21 and 22 of Pallipuram panchayat and division 17 of Piravom municipality were removed from the list.

