STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Poultry waste a stinking menace

State generates over 1,300 tonnes of waste a day and there is no treatment plant; poultry federation seeks govt intervention

Published: 14th July 2020 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2020 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

A file picture of a flock of brahminy kites circling around a heap of poultry waste dumped into a waterbody ,Express

By Meera Suresh
Express News Service

KOCHI: For a state that has a predominant non-vegetarian population (97 per cent), chicken forms a staple item. In its many forms, the state consumes between 3,000 tonnes and 5,000 tonnes of poultry a day, as per the sources with the All-Kerala Poultry Federation.Quite an impressive figure, but equally enormous is the amount of poultry waste generated. Over one-third of the poultry ends up as waste, which makes over 1,300 tonnes everyday. And, most of this waste is collected from chicken centres by corporation-approved agencies and moved to Tamil Nadu and other neighbouring states as feed for pig farms. 

However, lockdown and containment zone declarations have played the spoilsport, with the waste collection coming to a halt in major parts of the state and city. This has resulted in the dumping of poultry waste on roadsides and waterbodies, an extremely unhygienic practice that has been prevalent for some time. 

According to M Thajudheen, state president, All Kerala Poultry Federation, the issue is so grave post lockdown that many traders have decided to stop selling chicken due to inability to dispose of the waste. 
“The door-to-door waste collection has gone for a toss. We have no other means. Some of them are resorting to dumping the waste on roadsides. This is extremely hazardous and can trigger the outbreak of diseases. We had met the government many times about setting up a plant where poultry waste can be processed to no avail,” said Thajudheen.  While the issue has aggravated in Thiruvananthapuram which is currently under lockdown, the situation is grave in many parts of Ernakulam district, including in Aluva which has been declared a containment zone. 

Needed: A processing plant
The issue which was snowballing much before the Covid outbreak has reached its zenith during the lockdown. Moving the waste to waste treatment plants like Vilappilsala in Thiruvananthapuram and Brahmapuram in Kochi had triggered public protests in the past. The traders think the only solution is a processing plant. “A plant is a very costly idea. Many dealers had explored the idea of a setting up small plants which can process 200-500kg of poultry waste. That itself amounts to Rs 12 lakh. How many of us can afford such costly machinery? ,” he added.

While the authorities had devised many projects in the past, none of them bore fruit. In 2012, the Kochi Corporation had plans to introduce a scientific method for treating poultry waste by setting up a treatment plant. A detailed project report was submitted too, but the project seemed to be lost in red tape.

“Setting up a poultry waste processing plant came up recently when the Waste-to-Energy Treatment Plant at Brahmapuram was discussed. The corporation had seriously considered the woes of poultry farmers before taking the decision. But the government’s decision to cancel the agreement it inked with GJ Eco Power Pvt Ltd for the plant derailed it,” says T K Prem Kumar, deputy mayor, Kochi Corporation. 
He agrees that the only option the poultry farmers have now is the agencies which collect such waste. However, the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation is considering setting up a new waste treatment plant where the slaughter waste will be converted into value-added products.

Fall in demand
According to the federation, there is such a huge slump in demand that poultry farmers have stopped breeding and rearing chicks. “Earlier, if the farmers bred chicks four times a month, we now do it only twice a month as the demand has fallen by 50 per cent. That is the only way we can control the prices,” said Thajudheen.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
CBSE Class 12 exams: Delhi govt schools pass percentage highest in five years says Arvind Kejriwal
One dead, one injured in Visakhapatnam's pharma city fire mishap
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp