PVS prepped up to take patients with Covid symptoms

With the government deciding to begin outpatient (OP) wing for Covid-19 patients at PVS Hospital soon, the final leg of cleaning activities is progressing at the facility.

Published: 14th July 2020 05:32 AM

CITU workers cleaning the PVS Hospital where the Covid OP wing willzstart functioning soon. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the government deciding to begin outpatient (OP) wing for Covid-19 patients at PVS Hospital soon, the final leg of cleaning activities is progressing at the facility. The hospital, which has been remaining closed for the last one year, was taken over by the government recently. Considering the increase in the number of patients at the Covid-19 OP at Ernakulam General Hospital, it was decided to shift the section to PVS.On Monday, the workers of the CITU (Chumadu) undertook the cleaning of the hospital. Nearly 50 trade union workers started cleaning the floor and disinfecting the five-storeyed building. 

Ernakulam General Hospital superintendent Dr Haneesh Miras,  Dr Anwar, CITU (Chumadu) secretary K M Ashraf, president V N Sathyan, vice-presidents S Munas and M J David were also present.Earlier, in a video conference meeting between Minister V S Sunil Kumar and Collector S Suhas, it was decided to move the OP wing to PVS Hospital. The move follows the government decision to make Medical College Hospital at Kalammassery an exclusive unit for Covid treatment. All specialised units at the MCH have now been shifted to the General Hospital. Those with Covid-19 symptoms are also referred to the OP wing of General Hospital. 

The Cardiology Department and General Medicine wing at General Hospital were closed due to Covid-19 transmission. Considering the increase in the number of patients at General Hospital and the space constraints, it was decided to shift the OP wing to PVS. The hospital wing will be for those with acute Covid-19 symptoms, while those with minor symptoms will be given treatment through the telemedicine facility.

