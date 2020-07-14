Slight relief for Ernakulam as Covid cases drop

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Monday brought a ray of hope for the district with only 15 people testing positive for Covid-19, while 12 recovered. Of the new cases, five contracted the infection through local transmission and the source of one is unknown. Among the local transmission cases are a six-year-old Edathala native, the four-year-old daughter of the Choornikara native, a head load worker in Aluva market, who tested positive on June 7, a 25-year-old Chellanam native who was in the contact list of the 64-year-old Chellanam native, who tested positive on July 3, a 29-year-old Alangad native who was in the contact list of the Alangad native, who tested positive on July 7, and a 21-year-old Alangad native who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital when she tested positive.

She has been shifted to Kalamassery Medical College Hospital. According to a health official, the parents of the six-year-old Edathala native had tested positive earlier and the kid could have contracted the disease from them.The remaining cases came from abroad and other states. With this, the district currently has 333 active cases.