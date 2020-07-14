STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Slight relief for Ernakulam as Covid cases drop

With this, the district currently has 333 active cases.

Published: 14th July 2020 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2020 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

healthcare worker, coronavirus testing

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Monday brought a ray of hope for the district with only 15 people testing positive for Covid-19, while 12 recovered. Of the new cases, five contracted the infection through local transmission and the source of one is unknown. Among the local transmission cases are a six-year-old Edathala native, the four-year-old daughter of the Choornikara native, a head load worker in Aluva market, who tested positive on June 7, a 25-year-old Chellanam native who was in the contact list of the 64-year-old Chellanam native, who tested positive on July 3, a 29-year-old Alangad native who was in the contact list of the Alangad native, who tested positive on July 7, and a 21-year-old Alangad native who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital when she tested positive.

She has been shifted to Kalamassery Medical College Hospital. According to a health official, the parents of the six-year-old Edathala native had tested positive earlier and the kid could have contracted the disease from them.The remaining cases came from abroad and other states. With this, the district currently has 333 active cases.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
CBSE Class 12 exams: Delhi govt schools pass percentage highest in five years says Arvind Kejriwal
One dead, one injured in Visakhapatnam's pharma city fire mishap
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp