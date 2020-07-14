STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
VPS Lakeshore gets approval for Covid test

According to officials, earlier they used to rely on private labs for testing suspected cases of Covid.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has approved Kochi-based VPS Lakeshore Hospital’s laboratory facilities to conduct Covid tests. The hospital was also given ISO certification for ‘Medical Laboratories - Requirements for quality and competence for Molecular testing’, on July 6 this year. VPS Lakeshore has been conducting RT-PCR tests which are necessary to travel to countries including the UAE.

S K Abdulla, CEO, VPS Lakeshore Hospital, said the hospital’s laboratory was already equipped with the most modern facilities and the management is glad to take part in the state’s world-famous endeavours for higher health standards in these challenging times. 

According to officials, earlier they used to rely on private labs for testing suspected cases of Covid. “The ICMR has already given approval conducting RT-PCR tests at some private labs in the city and hospitals. We have been waiting for an opportunity and finally, it has arrived,” said a doctor with the hospital.

