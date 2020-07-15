STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
57% of Ernakulam’s total Covid cases recorded in July

Biggest single-day spike of 70 cases | 58 contract virus through local transmission, 20 from Chellanam

Though a side of the Kalamassery-Aluva road was declared a containment zone, it has not deterred people from venturing out. A scene of heavy traffic at Kalamassery | Albin Mathew

By Shibu B S
Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam district, including Kochi — the commercial capital of Kerala, has seen a huge surge in Covid-19 cases in the first two weeks of July. As per records, out of the total number of cases reported in the district till July 14, 57 per cent were reported after the first of this month. Moreover, the worrying factor is that 90 per cent of the locally transmitted cases in the district are also reported in July.Out of the total 590 reported in Ernakulam, 339 cases are between July 1 and July 14. Of the total of 240 locally transmitted cases till now, 218 were also reported during the same period.

On Tuesday, out of the total 58 locally transmitted cases, 20 are from Chellanam, the coastal hamlet near Kochi. They were under quarantine after getting included in the contact list of fishermen in Chellanam, who were tested positive two days back. Eight persons, who attended the engagement ceremony at Keezhmadu were also tested positive. In Aluva, the other cluster, which is under triple lockdown, a total of 13 cases were also confirmed on Tuesday. With a total of 410 people under observation at hospitals and another 13, 924 people under home quarantine, the district, especially Kochi and neighbouring municipalities need to strictly adhere to social distancing norms, warn officers concerned.

Meanwhile, Hibi Eden, MP, on Tuesday alleged that the government is deliberately hiding the exact number of positive cases in Chellanam region. “Chellanam is going through a serious situation. If the government does not creatively intervene, it will lead to a super spread in the region. Almost all cases reported from Chellanam till now are from two or three wards in the panchayat. During an online meeting convened last day, Minister V S Sunilkumar had asked the exact number of testing done to which the health officers failed to give a satisfactory reply,” said Hibi Eden.

When the allegations were pointed out to the chief minister during his evening press briefing by reporters, Pinarayi Vijayan said nobody is trying to hide the exact figures. He said some of the results will be delivered late in the evening, which will not be listed in that day’s briefing. Meanwhile, Hibi Eden said that, as the primary health centre in Chellanam was closed down after a recent outbreak in the region, a parallel facility should be opened. “Food kits need to be distributed and the number of tests conducted should also be increased at Chellanam to prevent a super spread,” said Hibi.

First-Line Treatment Centre
Considering the gravity of the situation, a First-Line Treatment Centre (FLTC), will be set up at Chellanam in two days. Agriculture Minister V S Sunilkumar, who is in charge of the district, said here on Tuesday that as many 10,000 beds will be set up in the FLTC which will come up at the building next to St Mary’s Church. “As many as 50 beds will be arranged in the facility. So far, 83 cases have been reported from Chellanam. Another 226 samples were collected from the region on Tuesday,” said the minister. Health officials have directed those who visited Chellanam last week to go into self-quarantine.

Psychiatrist at General Hospital tests Covid positive
Kochi: A doctor with the psychiatry department of General Hospital, Ernakulam, tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. The doctor, who hails from Kottayam, is under treatment at the Kottayam Medical College Hospital.

*Ward 5 of Paingattoor panchayat and Division
58 of Cochin Corporation were released
from the list of containment zones on Tuesday

According to General Hospital authorities, the doctor had been on leave for the past 10 days. “We are following a layering system of duty at the hospital at present. SInce the doctor had been off duty for 10 days, the chances of closing the psychiatry department are nil,” said the hospital authorities. His contact list is being prepared, besides tracing his source of infection. Once the list is drawn up, all the persons will be put under quarantine, added the hospital authorities.

Traders call for lifting of containment zone restrictions
Kochi: The traders and labourers of Ernakulam and Broadway market and around 1,000 enterprises which are located nearby are in a critical state after the areas were declared containment zones by the district authorities two weeks ago. According to the Ernakulam Market Stall Owners Association (EMSOA), essential commodities worth D1 lakh are getting destroyed as the traders are unable to open the shops. “The shopkeepers are suffering huge loss because of the restrictions. Besides this, the livelihood of 10,000 families, including headload workers and labourers, have also been affected,” said C J George, association president.

Most traders also fear that they would invite fines or penalties from the government as they are unable to pay the taxes including GST. They also believe that the closure of shops across the country will destroy the nation’s economic standing in the long run. They requested the authorities to reopen the market with time restrictions and other Covid-19 protocols to ensure the safety of the people and traders. “Government should offer the traders financial support if the present scenario is to continue,” said N H Shameed, secretary, EMSOA.

3,000 expats expected to reach Kochi airport today
Kochi: The Kochi airport on Wednesday is expected to receive repatriation flights which will bring back 3,000 expatriates. The flights scheduled for the day include, a Flynas carrier from Dammam; an Etihad flight from Abu Dhabi; two Emirates flights from Dubai; an IndiGo carrier from Doha; a SalamAir flight from Muscat; a SpiceJet flight from Muscat; two Air India services each from New York and Kyrgyzstan; two Air India Express services from Dubai and Sharjah; two services from Kuwait, by GoAir and IndiGo; and an Air Arabia flight from Sharjah. The airport received eight repatriation flights on Tuesday. Five arrivals including three from Dubai and two from Kuwait, were cancelled.

