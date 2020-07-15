A study centre for the students of Kuttampuzha panchayat

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
By Express News Service

KOCHI: For the students of tribal colonies in Kuttampuzha grama panchayat, the lockdown made it difficult to access study materials or online classes. Nirmala College, Muvattupuzha, has come up with a study centre for around 50 students from the tribal settlements in the region.While the panchayat had arranged a laptop for the students, there was a need for more infrastructure. Nirmala College has been helping the residents of tribal settlements in through their ‘Nirmala Hastham’ project aimed at rural-tribal development. While most of the children in the area study in government residential schools, they have been at home since the lockdown. 

“While the pandemic has added to the hardships of the community, the study centre was set up to sustain the academic interest of students from the area,” said K V Thomas, principal of Nirmala College. Under the project, the college took up electrification of the community hall of the tribal community and set up a flat-screen TV to serve as a study centre for students. 

“BRC Chelad has been providing the students with daily video lectures on Victers channel. The lessons are downloaded to pen drives and brought to the community hall. All students rely on a single laptop to attend the lectures. There are primary students to higher secondary students who now come to the community hall at various timings to attend classes,” said Shaimon Joseph, professor and coordinator of Nirmala Hastham.

The NSS unit of the college pitched in to provide stationery items for the students. The college has also been involved in community development projects at Vellaramkuth tribal settlement in the panchayat for the past couple of years. An NSS camp was conducted recently to study the problems faced by the community. This has contributed to various initiatives, such as cleaning of water tanks.

‘Pusthakathottil’, a library set up under the initiative, has been running successfully for the past three years. “We will soon be starting counselling sessions for students as we get their feedback. There are plans to provide career counselling sessions too,” added Shaimon Joseph.

