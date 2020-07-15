Fashionably online

Gautham S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Covid-19 pandemic was a major setback for the fashion industry, with ramp shows getting cancelled and shops closing down, affecting the business. Despite months of struggle, the numbers are still increasing, making designers apprehensive about the fact that buyers won’t be able to visit their boutiques, or participate in fashion shows for a long time now. Zulfi Ali, a fashion producer based in Kochi, has come up with the concept of a ‘Virtual Runway’, where even ramp walks can be arranged digitally.

Zulfi believes that virtual fashion shows will help designers survive and sustain during this pandemic. A virtual runway will have the ramp, an LED wall and stage decor set up on a studio floor. “The primary aim is to conduct the show without a crowd and ensuring social distancing. The ramp size will seem slightly bigger on the virtual platform. The latest collections from designers will be displayed, and around 6-8 models will grace the ramp wearing them. The show will be aired live and an edited version will be uploaded after the show,” says Zulfi, who is the CEO of Esparto Events, and founder of Indian Designer League.

Virtual Runway will be the first online designer show to air in Kerala. “The show is both live and has recorded material for use on social media platforms. People from around the world will be able to get a first-hand fashion experience,” he says. According to him, the virtual show will also act as a bridge between designers and clients.“The clients or retailers can contact us to get in touch with the designers. If a client likes a particular design at the show, he/she can walk into the boutique only for purchase, thus reducing the time they have to be outdoors,” Zulfi says.

With the pandemic still at its peak, real meetings should be avoided and business should be done online in a zero-contact way,” adds Zulfi. However, Zulfi says the online version can never feel the same as a before. “Of course, it would have drawbacks. Fashion shows give enthusiasts an opportunity to see and feel the designs. Normally, a designer showcases around 12 new pieces from a collection during the show. This will come down to 6-8 as we need to cut down the number of models on the ramp. The studio floor will have one designer, choreographer, models and shooting crew.”

Zulfi is planning to conduct the show in August and is currently involved with groundwork. “The designers are quite excited. Virtual Runway will help provide them with a platform till things get back to normal,” he says. Zulfi adds that the fashion industry will go through significant changes post-Covid. “Designers who specialised in bridal and celebration attire are now focusing on casual clothes. Buyers are also looking for durability and comfort more than grandeur,” he concludes.