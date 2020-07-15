STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Fashionably online

Zulfi Ali, a Kochi-based fashion producer, has come up with a concept where ramp shows can be arranged digitally

Published: 15th July 2020 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2020 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Gautham S
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Covid-19 pandemic was a major setback for the fashion industry, with ramp shows getting cancelled and shops closing down, affecting the business. Despite months of struggle, the numbers are still increasing, making designers apprehensive about the fact that buyers won’t be able to visit their boutiques, or participate in fashion shows for a long time now. Zulfi Ali, a fashion producer based in Kochi, has come up with the concept of a ‘Virtual Runway’, where even ramp walks can be arranged digitally. 

Zulfi believes that virtual fashion shows will help designers survive and sustain during this pandemic. A virtual runway will have the ramp, an LED wall and stage decor set up on a studio floor. “The primary aim is to conduct the show without a crowd and ensuring social distancing. The ramp size will seem slightly bigger on the virtual platform. The latest collections from designers will be displayed, and around 6-8 models will grace the ramp wearing them. The show will be aired live and an edited version will be uploaded after the show,” says Zulfi, who is the CEO of Esparto Events, and founder of Indian Designer League.

Virtual Runway will be the first online designer show to air in Kerala. “The show is both live and has recorded material for use on social media platforms. People from around the world will be able to get a first-hand fashion experience,” he says. According to him, the virtual show will also act as a bridge between designers and clients.“The clients or retailers can contact us to get in touch with the designers. If a client likes a particular design at the show, he/she can walk into the boutique only for purchase, thus reducing the time they have to be outdoors,” Zulfi says.

With the pandemic still at its peak, real meetings should be avoided and business should be done online in a zero-contact way,” adds Zulfi. However, Zulfi says the online version can never feel the same as a before. “Of course, it would have drawbacks. Fashion shows give enthusiasts an opportunity to see and feel the designs. Normally, a designer showcases around 12 new pieces from a collection during the show. This will come down to 6-8 as we need to cut down the number of models on the ramp. The studio floor will have one designer, choreographer, models and shooting crew.”

Zulfi is planning to conduct the show in August and is currently involved with groundwork. “The designers are quite excited. Virtual Runway will help provide them with a platform till things get back to normal,” he says. Zulfi adds that the fashion industry will go through significant changes post-Covid. “Designers who specialised in bridal and celebration attire are now focusing on casual clothes. Buyers are also looking for durability and comfort more than grandeur,” he concludes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odissi dancers Vinod Kevin and Vrinda Chaddha and (below) Sowmya, a disciple of Bharatanatyam exponent Geeta Chandran.
Life with COVID-19: Odisha artists go digital, perform online for audiences
Its tributaries such as Subansiri at Badatighat in Lakhimpur, Burhidihing at Chenimari in Dibrugarh, Dhansiri at Numaligarh in Golaghat, Jia Bharali at NT Road Crossing in Sonitpur, Kopili at Kampur and Dharamtul in Nagaon, Puthimari at NH Road Crossing at Kamrup and Pagladiya at NT Road Crossing in Nalbari are flowing above the danger mark. (Photo | PTI)
Assam Floods: Six more dead, over 21.63 lakh people affected, Kaziranga inundated
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp