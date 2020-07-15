P Kesavadev’s ancestral home soon to be a museum

Meera Suresh By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Finally, the move to conserve the ancestral home of P Kesavadev, the legendary writer who enriched Malayalam literature with classics like ‘Odayil Ninnum’ and ‘Ayalkkar’, picked up momentum. According to PM Noushad, managing director of Muziris Project Ltd, the takeover of the land on which the house is situated is complete.“The land had over five owners. The proceedings to take over the plot at Kedamangalam in North Paravoor has been completed. We have floated tender to undertake the conservation work, which is expected to start soon,” said Noushad.

An amount of Rs 50 lakh has been set aside for the same. The restructuring will be done without compromising the heritage value of the sites or the existing infrastructure.“The plan is to build a museum which will depict the life and works of Kesavadev. We were fortunate to have stumbled upon documents regarding his involvement in the Punnapra-Vayalar uprising. So, we plan to include all facets of his life in the museum,” he added.

Though the plan is to finish the work by March 2021, the Covid-19 outbreak may delay the project. “The government has given the March deadline for work under the Muziris Project Ltd. We have no fund issues as Rs 35 crore has been set aside for the projects. Our only concern is how the pandemic might affect the work,” said Noushad.

