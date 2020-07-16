STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A booming biz in the times of Covid

 Cleanliness has acquired a newfound significance in households and workplaces since the Covid-19 outbreak.

Published: 16th July 2020 05:16 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Cleanliness has acquired a newfound significance in households and workplaces since the Covid-19 outbreak. With health organisations and governments reiterating the need for the same, sanitisers and disinfectants are flying off the shelves in cleaning supply stores. Additionally, agencies providing professional cleaning services are beginning to find a place for themselves in the state as many workplaces re-open after the lockdown.

“Professional cleaning services and focused on dusting and pest control, but now workplaces are asking for disinfection packages. Disinfection methods are adapted according to office space. In areas such as textile shops where spraying is not feasible, ozone fumigation is carried out. In addition to our regular clients such as clinics and factories, service providers such as salons, supermarkets and other businesses which involve customer interactions require disinfection these days,” said Jeswin Thomas, co-owner of JGuard Private Limited Professional Cleaning Service in Kochi.

“New disinfection equipment have entered the market in Kerala. Many companies that were earlier involved in pest control are now pivoting to disinfection service, while there are also newcomers providing such services,” added Jeswin.The standard rate for cleaning remains Rs one per sqft. Personal protection gears had seen an increase in price due to a surge in demand, but have mostly stabilised since then.
 
Households
Disinfectants and sanitiser products that were once reserved for commercial spaces and hospitals are now being resized and sold in household-friendly packages. According to cleaning supply stores, companies manufacturing cleaning products have rebranded their existing products to assure consumers about the efficacy of the product against the coronavirus.

“While there has been a decline in footfall in stores, consumers specifically ask for cleaning products with disinfectant properties. Companies that used to earlier deal in bulk quantities of such products targeting hospitals, have now repackaged them into 500ml, 100ml, 50ml bottles. At the same time there has been a decline in business with hospitals,” said Sidhique A K, store manager at Klean Trade, Edappally.

“Many gated communities request commercial size disinfectant products such ‘Quatex’, for their gyms and play areas. Hand sanitisers which used to be a slow-moving item have many takers now. Households are investing more on household cleaning products since many have let go of their house helps. Personal protection gears such as ‘overalls’ too are finding takers,” said Shabna John, HR at Hygiene Store, Palarivattom.

