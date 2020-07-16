STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kochi firm launches new disinfection system

For an average-sized room (200 sq ft), the disinfection time is just five to 15 minutes.

Published: 16th July 2020 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2020 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

Sujith S with RazeCoV UVC Disinfection System

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Kochi-based Ibis Medical Equipment and Systems Pvt Ltd has launched an advanced UltraViolet (UV-C) Disinfection System for quick, chemical-free sterilisation in high infection-prone areas, vital for containing the Covid-19 spread.The indigenously-developed RazeCoV UVC Disinfection System uses the Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI) light to deactivate the DNA and RNA of viruses and bacteria in controlled environments such as hotels, hospitals, airport lounges, offices, commercial spaces and the like.

“The equipment can destroy severe pathogens and it’s a proven method to sterilise SARS-CoV series of virus from surfaces and air. It can be also used for disinfecting high-tech rooms having electronic equipment, computers and other gadgets in laboratories and offices that cannot be sanitised with chemical methods,” said Sujith S, managing director and CEO, Ibis Medical Equipment and  Systems Pvt Ltd.
Sujith said other chemical components used will have long side effects and such chemicals are not being used here.

The device is controlled using an in-house  developed Android app, that can store information like the disinfection cycle, time needed, and alarm data. Its advanced features enable an operator to adjust the device height (upto 8 ft) to ensure maximum light exposure, covering from floor to ceiling and all corners, including shadow areas. For an average-sized room (200 sq ft), the disinfection time is just five to 15 minutes.

“The easy-to-transport device is suitable for regular and quick disinfection of hotel, hospital rooms, business suites, large shops and so on which can be re-occupied immediately after the disinfection process. Also, there will be no damage to clothes, furniture or other equipment since no chemical content is involved. All the components, except the UV lamp, are indigenously made, matching international standards,” Sujith said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
IT Minister KT Rama Rao at the Hyderabad IT GRID development meeting with industry leaders at the NSL Arena in Uppal on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Five new IT parks to come up in East Hyderabad
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kerala: Rape convict former priest seeks bail to marry survivor
President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Relief to Indian students as Trump agrees to revoke visa curbs
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
60% Covid-infected persons in Kerala are asymptomatic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and deputy CM Sachin Pilot. (File photo | PTI)
Gehlot jabs Pilot, says good English and being handsome isn’t everything
Heavy flooding inside the Osmania General Hospital. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, Osmania General Hospital flooded
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp