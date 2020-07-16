Kochi firm launches new disinfection system

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi-based Ibis Medical Equipment and Systems Pvt Ltd has launched an advanced UltraViolet (UV-C) Disinfection System for quick, chemical-free sterilisation in high infection-prone areas, vital for containing the Covid-19 spread.The indigenously-developed RazeCoV UVC Disinfection System uses the Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI) light to deactivate the DNA and RNA of viruses and bacteria in controlled environments such as hotels, hospitals, airport lounges, offices, commercial spaces and the like.

“The equipment can destroy severe pathogens and it’s a proven method to sterilise SARS-CoV series of virus from surfaces and air. It can be also used for disinfecting high-tech rooms having electronic equipment, computers and other gadgets in laboratories and offices that cannot be sanitised with chemical methods,” said Sujith S, managing director and CEO, Ibis Medical Equipment and Systems Pvt Ltd.

Sujith said other chemical components used will have long side effects and such chemicals are not being used here.

The device is controlled using an in-house developed Android app, that can store information like the disinfection cycle, time needed, and alarm data. Its advanced features enable an operator to adjust the device height (upto 8 ft) to ensure maximum light exposure, covering from floor to ceiling and all corners, including shadow areas. For an average-sized room (200 sq ft), the disinfection time is just five to 15 minutes.

“The easy-to-transport device is suitable for regular and quick disinfection of hotel, hospital rooms, business suites, large shops and so on which can be re-occupied immediately after the disinfection process. Also, there will be no damage to clothes, furniture or other equipment since no chemical content is involved. All the components, except the UV lamp, are indigenously made, matching international standards,” Sujith said.